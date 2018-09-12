Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hudson's Bay Co    HBC   CA4442181018

HUDSON'S BAY CO (HBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hudson Bay : second-quarter loss widens on lower sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 01:32pm CEST
A woman holds a Hudson's Bay shopping bag in front of the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said on Wednesday its second-quarter loss widened due to lower sales from its Lord & Taylor, Hudson's Bay and Saks OFF 5th banners.

The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer reported a net loss of C$147 million ($112.65 million), or 62 Canadian cents a share, in its North American operations for the quarter ended Aug. 4. That compared with a loss of C$100 million, or 55 cents, a year earlier.

Including its European business, for which it announced a joint venture with Austrian rival Signa Holding on Tuesday, the company reported a net loss of C$264 million, widening from C$201 million a year ago. Analysts had expected a loss of C$173 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 1.3049 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUDSON'S BAY CO
01:53pHUDSON BAY : Q2 loss rises from same time last year, revenue falls
AQ
01:32pHUDSON BAY : second-quarter loss widens on lower sales
RE
01:12pHUDSON BAY : HBC Enters Agreement to Merge HBC Europe with Germany's Karstadt; C..
AQ
01:03pHUDSON BAY : HBC Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
09/11Hudson's Bay, Signa form European retail, real estate joint venture
RE
09/11German department store chains link up in online defence
RE
09/11HUDSON BAY : Germany's 2 main department store chains set to merge
AQ
09/11HUDSON BAY : Austria-based Signa form joint venture in European retail
AQ
09/11HUDSON BAY : HBC Enters Agreement to Merge HBC Europe with Germany's Karstadt
PU
09/11HUDSON BAY : HBC Enters Agreement to Merge HBC Europe with Germany’s Karst..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:25aHudson's Bay bags big profit in Germany 
09/11Hudson's Bay Company (HBAYF) CEO Helena Foulkes on HBC Enters Agreement to Me.. 
09/11HBC Enters Agreement to Merge HBC Europe with Germany's Karstadt 
06/21Land & Buildings presses Hudson's Bay 
06/14HUDSON'S BAY : Q1 2018 Results Are Improved, But Still Mixed 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 13 961 M
EBIT 2019 -287 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 3 877 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 1 939 M
Chart HUDSON'S BAY CO
Duration : Period :
Hudson's Bay Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON'S BAY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena B. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Baker Executive Chairman & Governor
Edward J. Record Chief Financial Officer
Janet M. Schalk Chief Technology Officer
Stephen J. Gold Chief Technology & Digital Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON'S BAY CO-6.21%1 483
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 415
KOHL'S CORPORATION49.38%13 442
MACY'S44.46%11 171
NORDSTROM38.58%11 068
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.68%8 139
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.