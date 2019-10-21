Log in
Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay to be taken private by chairman-led group

10/21/2019 | 08:37am EDT

(Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co said on Monday it has agreed to a higher offer from a group of shareholders led by its Executive Chairman Richard Baker to take the struggling Canadian department store chain private.

The group has offered C$10.30 per share in cash for the 43% of shares it does not own, representing a premium of about 9% to the company's closing price on Friday.

The deal comes at a time when the owner of luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue has been closing underperforming stores to cut costs as it competes with discount direct-to-consumer brands and Amazon.com Inc.

The group led by Baker, who owns 6.32%, had offered C$1.74 billion, or C$9.45 per share, in June, but a special panel of the company said it was "inadequate".

Baker's first bid was opposed by shareholders including activist investor John Litt who called the offer "woefully inadequate".

Private equity firm Paradise Developments, which owns 0.65% stake, had urged the company's board to negotiate for better price or reject the offer.

($1 = 1.3104 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)
