Hudson Bay : Meghan Nameth Joins Hudson's Bay as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Data Driven Executive with a Track Record of Brand Building and Digital Transformation

TORONTO - Hudson's Bay today announced the appointment of Meghan Nameth as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Nameth will be responsible for leading the strategic development and execution of Hudson's Bay's integrated marketing strategy, with a focus on engaging customers and driving sales performance across all channels. Her oversight will include brand, marketing and public relations functions for the business.

Ms. Nameth brings more than 23 years of experience in marketing, analytics, product innovation and digital transformation across a wide array of brands and industries in North America. Most recently, Ms. Nameth was the Managing Director at PwC Canada's One Analytics practice, where she led the development of marketing, customer and product analytics solutions. Prior to this, Ms. Nameth spent five years in senior executive marketing roles at TD Bank, and 18 years at Procter & Gamble and Mars Canada in brand management, product innovation, marketing sales and logistics.

'Meghan's transformational leadership and strategic marketing expertise will be instrumental to Hudson's Bay as we continue to invest in evolving improving the shopping experience for our customers today and in the future,' said Kerry Mader, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer, Hudson's Bay. 'As we drive performance at Hudson's Bay, Meghan's brand-building experience will be an essential asset to the company and I am thrilled to welcome her to the team.'

'Hudson's Bay is an iconic brand and I am incredibly excited to join the company at such a pivotal time,' said Ms. Nameth. 'As the company works to elevate the merchandise, service model and digital experience, there is a tremendous opportunity to use data-driven insights to better understand what Canadians love and expect from Hudson's Bay. In turn, we can create meaningful, relevant marketing campaigns that have real impact with consumers. I look forward to working with the team, and learning from our customers as we innovate and evolve the brand.'

Ms. Nameth will report directly to Mr. Mader.

