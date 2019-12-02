Hudson Bay : Special Committee of the Board of Hudson's Bay Company Responds to Proposal from Catalyst Capital Group

The Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Hudson’s Bay Company (TSX:HBC) (“HBC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has concluded that the unsolicited proposal from The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. (“Catalyst”) to acquire HBC is not reasonably capable of being consummated. As a result, the Catalyst proposal cannot be a Superior Proposal for the purposes of the Arrangement Agreement between HBC and Rupert Acquisition LLC dated October 20, 2019 (the “Arrangement Agreement”).

The Special Committee gave careful consideration to the Catalyst proposal and the opportunity to pursue it. Following its receipt of the Catalyst proposal, the Special Committee requested and received from Catalyst additional information regarding the proposal, including with respect to the intended financing of the proposed transaction, the due diligence required to be completed by Catalyst, and other matters. In order to have more time to consider the proposal, the Special Committee also sought, and was granted, an extension from Catalyst to the November 29, 2019 deadline that Catalyst had originally established for receiving a response to its proposal.

The Continuing Shareholders (as defined in the Arrangement Agreement) confirmed to the Special Committee today that they, in their capacity as shareholders, are not interested in any transaction that would result in a sale of their interests in HBC. As the Continuing Shareholders collectively own approximately 57% of the common shares of HBC on an as-converted basis, and the transaction proposed by Catalyst would require approval by at least three-quarters of the votes cast at a meeting of shareholders held to approve the transaction, the opposition of the Continuing Shareholders to the transaction proposed by Catalyst means the transaction is incapable of being completed.

The Special Committee continues to recommend that minority shareholders vote for the special resolution approving the Arrangement at the meeting of HBC shareholders to be held on December 17, 2019.

About HBC

Forward-Looking Statements

