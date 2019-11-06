Hudson Bay : UNWRAP THE WOW THIS HOLIDAY SEASON AT HUDSON'S BAY

Sought-after Gifts, Service and Convenience Make for a Merry and Bright Shopping Experience

TORONTO - With the most wonderful - and busiest - time of the year just around the corner, Hudson's Bay is making it easy to give the perfect gift this holiday season. With new gifting categories and convenient services, shoppers can enjoy the best the season has to offer and find the perfect present for everyone on their list, whether in store, through the Hudson's Bay app, or on thebay.com. The 2019 holiday offerings come together in theUnwrap the Wow themed gift guide, to highlight the joy of giving and receiving the perfect gift, all with the help of Hudson's Bay.

'We want the joy of gift giving to begin at Hudson's Bay,' says Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant, Hudson's Bay. 'There is a thrill when, as a shopper, you find that perfect something. Our goal is to create an amazing experience that brings that thrill to life - from exciting product assortments to magical shopping environments to services that help make things a little easier.'

At Your Service

Beyond the endless gift ideas available both in-store and online, Hudson's Bay is decking out its flagship stores with exclusive services for busy holiday shoppers that will help keep gift-giving stress-free all season. Services include:

Hudson's Bay App: Download the Hudson's Bay App to make shopping even easier. Use the barcode scanner feature in store to get product info, read reviews, find additional colours and sizes, add to cart and ship items straight to home and avoid lugging around heavy parcels.

Download the Hudson's Bay App to make shopping even easier. Use the barcode scanner feature in store to get product info, read reviews, find additional colours and sizes, add to cart and ship items straight to home and avoid lugging around heavy parcels. Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store: Need it sooner?Shop the Holiday Gift Guide, plus all of Hudson's Bay's seasonal offerings on thebay.com and pick up purchases in-store in as little as 3 hours. Available at all Hudson's Bay stores.

Need it sooner?Shop the Holiday Gift Guide, plus all of Hudson's Bay's seasonal offerings on thebay.com and pick up purchases in-store in as little as 3 hours. Available at all Hudson's Bay stores. Phone Charging Stations: Power shopping requires a full battery. Stay connected with free charging stations in store. Available at select Hudson's Bay locations.

Power shopping requires a full battery. Stay connected with free charging stations in store. Available at select Hudson's Bay locations. Gift Wrapping: Save even more time and hassle with Hudson's Bay's expert gift wrapping services, available at Hudson's Bay Queen Street.

Save even more time and hassle with Hudson's Bay's expert gift wrapping services, available at Hudson's Bay Queen Street. Free Personal Shopping: For busy shoppers who could use a little help this season, Hudson's Bay personal shopping services are available at select Hudson's Bay locations.

For busy shoppers who could use a little help this season, Hudson's Bay personal shopping services are available at select Hudson's Bay locations. Monogramming: Add a personal touch to clothing, stationary, blankets and more with premium monogramming services available at Hudson's Bay Queen Street.

Add a personal touch to clothing, stationary, blankets and more with premium monogramming services available at Hudson's Bay Queen Street. Easy Returns: Dedicated service desks at select Hudson's Bay stores make returns convenient and time efficient.

Dedicated service desks at select Hudson's Bay stores make returns convenient and time efficient. Hudson's Bay Gift Cards: Give the gift of choice. Hudson's Bay gift cards are available in any denomination (minimum $5) and at every Hudson's Bay store.

Gifts that Wow

Hudson's Bay's Unwrap the Wow Holiday Gift Guide was designed with busy shoppers in mind and is arranged in easy-to-shop categories. This essential shopping companion provides inspiration for gifts at every price point.

Easy Ways to Wow: A collection of the season's most crowd-pleasing gifts including PJ's for the whole family, candles, personalized mugs and more. Treat your best workout pal to a Kate Spade tumbler, indulge your favourite four-legged friend with a new Hotel Doggy sweater and give the gift of rest with a Beautyrest weighted blanket.

Unwrap Something Exclusive: A collection of everyone's favourite stripes including Hudson's Bay's iconic point blankets and our latest collaboration with premium Canadian outerwear brand Nobis.

Make Memories at FAO Schwarz

Step into a world of imagination, adventure and wonder for everyone at the new FAO Schwarz shops at Hudson's Bay Toronto Queen Street, Montreal and Vancouver. The iconic toy retailer returns this holiday season with a fun, immersive and interactive experience including larger than life stuffed animals and piano dance mats. Dedicated ambassadors dressed in toy soldier uniforms will be on hand throughout the season to help shop for the perfect gift. Find a selection of FAO branded toys at all Hudson's Bay locations and thebay.com.

Gifts that Give Back

Charity Bear: Snuggle up this season to Sam, the Hudson's Bay Foundation's limited-edition plush charity bear. 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of each Charity Bear will support the Hudson's Bay' Foundation's HEADFIRST mental health program, which works to increase awareness, education, and access to care.

Red Mittens: Hudson's Bay's famous Red Mittens are back again. For every pair of $15 Red Mittens sold, $3.90 will go to support Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

Here for the Moments That Matter

In addition to the launch of the gift guide, Hudson's Bay will unveil a new campaign beginning December 1. 'Moments' will debut in cinemas and on speciality channels and will focus on the ways Hudson's Bay is intertwined in the lives of Canadians.

