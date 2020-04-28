Log in
Hudson Technologies : to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

04/28/2020 | 08:18pm EDT

PEARL RIVER, NY - April 28, 2020 - Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's first quarter results.

Click here to access the live webcast.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (844) 407-9500 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (862) 298-0850.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 5 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 34600.

About Hudson Technologies
Safe Harbor Statement

Disclaimer

Hudson Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 00:17:04 UTC
