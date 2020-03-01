Hudson Technologies : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

PEARL RIVER, NY - March 2, 2020 - Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fourth quarter results.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Hudson Technologies website at www.hudsontech.com, and click on 'Investor Relations'.

To participate in the call by phone, dial 877-407-9205 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8054.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 4, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 33437.

About Hudson Technologies

Safe Harbor Statement