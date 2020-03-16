Log in
HUGO BOSS AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Stuttgart on 07.05.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/16/2020 | 10:10am EDT

DGAP-News: HUGO BOSS AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
16.03.2020 / 15:05
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HUGO BOSS AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find
the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200312018805/en/HUGO BOSS AG - Einladung HV 2020_englisch_FINAL.pdf

16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstrasse 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7123 9482739
E-mail: jakob_staudt@hugoboss.com
Internet: https://group.hugoboss.de
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt, XETRA, Stuttgart, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998275  16.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=998275&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS-36.96%2 084
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-23.97%175 656
VF CORPORATION-40.26%23 502
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-23.71%23 030
MONCLER S.P.A.-25.88%8 310
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED6.84%6 361
