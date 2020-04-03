Log in
HUGO BOSS AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Stuttgart on 07.05.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/03/2020 | 09:10am EDT

DGAP-News: HUGO BOSS AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
HUGO BOSS AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Stuttgart on 07.05.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.04.2020 / 15:05
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HUGO BOSS AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find
the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200412000503/en/Text BAnz_final_ENG.pdf

03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstrasse 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 160 6167471
E-mail: jakob_staudt@hugoboss.com
Internet: https://group.hugoboss.de
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt, XETRA, Stuttgart, Berlin, Düsseldorf, , Hamburg, Hannover, München

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1015085  03.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015085&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
