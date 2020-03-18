Log in
HUGO BOSS

(BOSS)
HUGO BOSS AG: Effects expected on revenue and profit due to COVID-19

03/18/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HUGO BOSS AG: Effects expected on revenue and profit due to COVID-19

18-March-2020 / 21:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Metzingen, March 18, 2020. As a result of the rapid global spread of COVID-19 and in order to protect the public, HUGO BOSS has temporarily closed a large part of its own retail stores as well as many points-of-sale at important partners in Europe and North America. In the context of the Company's social responsibility, HUGO BOSS thereby makes an important contribution to protect its employees and customers, to interrupt chains of infection and to contain the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the Company also fully complies with the regulations of the respective authorities.
 
The resulting negative effect on the Group's sales and earnings development is impossible to quantify at this stage. Therefore, a reliable prediction of the business performance in 2020 is not possible at this point in time. As a result, the outlook for the fiscal year 2020 that HUGO BOSS gave in the course of the release of full year 2019 results on March 5, 2020 is no longer valid.

In order to secure its financial flexibility and stability as well as to maintain its healthy balance sheet structure, HUGO BOSS has initiated extensive measures all aimed at protecting the Group's free cash flow. This particularly includes suspending store renovations and new openings until further notice as well as significantly limiting inventory inflow. Besides that, the Group continues to focus on strengthening its two brands, BOSS and HUGO. Their great potential shall allow the Group to return to profitable growth quickly, as soon as the situation has normalized.

Contact:
Christian Stöhr, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +49 7123 94-87563

18-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1001287

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1001287  18-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1001287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 878 M
EBIT 2020 320 M
Net income 2020 204 M
Debt 2020 1 022 M
Yield 2020 12,9%
P/E ratio 2020 7,30x
P/E ratio 2021 5,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 461 M
Chart HUGO BOSS
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 49,05  €
Last Close Price 21,17  €
Spread / Highest target 254%
Spread / Average Target 132%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Michel Perraudin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sinan Piskin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS-46.09%1 768
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-24.86%172 171
VF CORPORATION-39.11%23 952
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-37.46%18 877
MONCLER S.P.A.-32.62%7 492
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-8.81%5 752
