DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Personnel

HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS confirms ongoing talks with Daniel Grieder for the position of Chief Executive Officer



04-Jun-2020 / 23:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HUGO BOSS confirms ongoing talks with Daniel Grieder for the position of Chief Executive Officer Metzingen, June 4, 2020. In searching for a successor for Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer, who will leave the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG with effect as of September 30, 2020, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board is currently in talks with Daniel Grieder, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe. HUGO BOSS will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the discussions in accordance with the legal requirements. If you have any questions, please contact: Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 7123 94-83377

E-mail: hjoerdis_kettenbach@hugoboss.com

Christian Stöhr

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7123 94-87563

E-mail: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com

04-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

