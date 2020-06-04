|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS confirms ongoing talks with Daniel Grieder for the position of Chief Executive Officer
04-Jun-2020 / 23:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HUGO BOSS confirms ongoing talks with Daniel Grieder for the position of Chief Executive Officer
Metzingen, June 4, 2020. In searching for a successor for Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer, who will leave the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG with effect as of September 30, 2020, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board is currently in talks with Daniel Grieder, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe. HUGO BOSS will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the discussions in accordance with the legal requirements.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 7123 94-83377
E-mail: hjoerdis_kettenbach@hugoboss.com
Christian Stöhr
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-87563
E-mail: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|
|Dieselstraße 12
|
|72555 Metzingen
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1063675
|
