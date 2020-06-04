Log in
06/04/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS confirms ongoing talks with Daniel Grieder for the position of Chief Executive Officer

04-Jun-2020 / 23:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HUGO BOSS confirms ongoing talks with Daniel Grieder for the position of Chief Executive Officer

Metzingen, June 4, 2020. In searching for a successor for Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer, who will leave the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG with effect as of September 30, 2020, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board is currently in talks with Daniel Grieder, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe. HUGO BOSS will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the discussions in accordance with the legal requirements.

 

If you have any questions, please contact:

Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 7123 94-83377
E-mail: hjoerdis_kettenbach@hugoboss.com


Christian Stöhr
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-87563
E-mail: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com

04-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1063675

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1063675  04-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1063675&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
