HUGO BOSS    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS

(BOSS)
  Report  
HUGO BOSS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
11/11/2019 | 08:00am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2019 / 13:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Antonio
Last name(s): Simina

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.40 EUR 59100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.40 EUR 59100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54807  11.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
