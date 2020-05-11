Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hugo Boss    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HUGO BOSS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2020 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LUMAR S.r.l.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Marzotto
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.979 EUR 1263858 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.979 EUR 1263858 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59591  11.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUGO BOSS
05:00aHUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04:30aHUGO BOSS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/08HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
05/07Fashion shift online picks up even as stores reopen
RE
05/07HUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/07Global luxury gloom to deepen despite easing lockdowns - Bain
RE
05/07HUGO BOSS : HSBC remains Neutral
MD
05/07HUGO BOSS : Transkript (EN I 5. Mai, 2020)
PU
05/06HUGO BOSS : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/06HUGO BOSS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 332 M
EBIT 2020 102 M
Net income 2020 18,1 M
Debt 2020 974 M
Yield 2020 4,87%
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 1 631 M
Chart HUGO BOSS
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 35,45  €
Last Close Price 23,63  €
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Michel Perraudin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS-45.38%1 770
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-14.96%192 567
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.2.73%31 026
VF CORPORATION-41.57%22 985
MONCLER S.P.A.-18.19%8 989
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED0.96%8 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group