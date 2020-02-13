Log in
HUGO BOSS

(BOSS)
HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/13/2020

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HUGO BOSS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.02.2020 / 10:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020
Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2020/HUGO_BOSS_Jahresabschluss_AG_2019.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020
Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2020/HUGO_BOSS_Financial_Statements_AG_2019.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020
Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2020/HUGO_BOSS_Geschaeftsbericht_2019.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020
Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2020/HUGO_BOSS_Annual_Report_2019.pdf

13.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

974717  13.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 871 M
EBIT 2019 336 M
Net income 2019 223 M
Debt 2019 984 M
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 2 973 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Michel Perraudin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sinan Piskin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS-0.44%3 239
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE2.54%226 776
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.9.61%32 780
VF CORPORATION-16.76%32 746
MONCLER S.P.A.-3.54%10 649
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION2.69%8 876
