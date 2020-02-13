HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
02/13/2020 | 04:40am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HUGO BOSS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
13.02.2020 / 10:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: