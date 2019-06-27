Log in
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/27/2019 | 11:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.06.2019 / 17:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Dieselstraße 12
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Jun 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.73 % 0.39 % 5.12 % 70400000
Previous notification 4.63 % 0.29 % 4.92 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 3330565 0 % 4.73 %
Total 3330565 4.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities N/A N/A 241164 0.34 %
    Total 241164 0.34 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 32240 0.05 %
      Total 32240 0.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Fund Advisors % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % %
SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l. % % %
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK % % %
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
BlackRock Life Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Fund Managers Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % %
iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Jun 2019


27.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

832505  27.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=832505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019



