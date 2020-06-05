|
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/05/2020 | 03:40am EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
05.06.2020 / 09:34
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Street:
|Dieselstraße 12
|Postal code:
|72555
|City:
|Metzingen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900LFVU534EBRXD13
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.82 %
|0.08 %
|4.91 %
|70400000
|Previous notification
|5.34 %
|0.08 %
|5.42 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1PHFF7
|0
|3395028
|0.00 %
|4.82 %
|Total
|3395028
|4.82 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of use over shares
|
|At any time
|58414
|0.08 %
|
|
|Total
|58414
|0.08 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Trust Company
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Japan) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Bank (Canada)
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Financial Services Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS (Jersey) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Canada) Inc.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|
|Dieselstraße 12
|
|72555 Metzingen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
2 325 M
2 643 M
2 643 M
|Net income 2020
|
29,5 M
33,5 M
33,5 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
992 M
1 128 M
1 128 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|56,3x
|Yield 2020
|2,74%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 884 M
2 134 M
2 142 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|14 329
|Free-Float
|83,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Average target price
|
34,98 €
|Last Close Price
|
27,30 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
112%
|Spread / Average Target
|
28,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-30,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|HUGO BOSS
|-36.89%
|2 134