HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/14/2020 | 02:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.07.2020 / 08:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Dieselstraße 12
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.34 % 5.90 % 10.25 % 70400000
Previous notification 5.38 % 5.84 % 11.22 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 3058390 0.00 % 4.34 %
Total 3058390 4.34 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 601987 0.86 %
Right of use over shares At any time 5700 0.008 %
Long Call Option 18/09/2020 - 17/12/2021 598131 0.85 %
Long Call Option 07/12/2021-27/01/2022 1200000 1.70 %
    Total 2405818 3.42 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swaps 23/11/2020 -12/11/2024 Cash 389772 0.55 %
Short put option 18/09/2020 - 27/01/2022 Physical 1291131 1.83 %
Long Call Option 18/12/2020 - 16/12/2022 Cash 4989 0.01 %
Short put option 18/12/2020 - 16/12/2022 Cash 63949 0.09 %
Short put option 07/12/2021-27/01/2022 Physical 1200000 1.70 %
      Total 2949841 4.19 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Japan) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Bank (Canada) % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Europe SE % % %
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Canada) Inc. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.07 % 6.48 %
UBS Europe SE % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction. 

Date
13 Jul 2020


14.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1092887  14.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1092887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
