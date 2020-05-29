Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/29 02:34:37 am
26.04 EUR   -3.59%
02:11aHUGO BOSS : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/28HUGO BOSS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/27Hugo Boss sees recovery in third quarter at earliest
RE
HUGO BOSS : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating

05/29/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Jefferies decreases his rating from Neutral to Sell. The target price remains set at EUR 27.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 327 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
Net income 2020 31,8 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2020 992 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,9x
Yield 2020 2,86%
Capitalization 1 864 M 2 061 M 2 068 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 14 329
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart HUGO BOSS
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 35,07 €
Last Close Price 27,01 €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Michel Perraudin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS-37.56%2 061
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-6.62%206 776
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.22.77%36 698
VF CORPORATION-41.01%24 544
MONCLER S.P.A.-17.77%9 142
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED9.85%8 035
