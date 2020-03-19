Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hugo Boss    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hugo Boss : Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 06:21am EDT
The Burberry logo is pictured in a window of a Burberry office in central London

Britain's Burberry said sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by up to 80% as the impact of coronavirus already seen in China spread to Europe and the United States, causing stores to close and luxury shopping to dry up.

The British brand said like-for-like sales in the final weeks of its financial year to March 28 would be down 70% to 80%, and as a result fourth-quarter sales would be 30% lower.

Burberry, like other high-end fashion labels, saw the early impact of the coronavirus crisis in February when Chinese sales, which account for about 40% of its total, fell sharply.

Trading in other major luxury centres in Europe and the United States has slumped as the virus became a global epidemic.

"More than 60% of our stores in EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) and around 85% of our stores in the Americas are currently closed with those still open operating with reduced hours and with very weak footfall," the company said on Thursday.

Major European cities including Paris, Milan and Madrid are in lockdown and international tourism has ground to a halt as countries try to slow the spread of the virus.

German fashion house Hugo Boss on Wednesday scrapped the outlook it gave for 2020 results less than two weeks ago. Like Burberry, it said many of its retail stores and concessions in Europe and North America were closed and the impact was impossible to quantify at this point.

Burberry, famed for its trench coats and check scarves, dropped its revenue and profit forecast for the year to end-March in February when it updated on the coronavirus impact in Asia. Before that it was forecasting a low-single digit rise in revenue and a broadly stable margin.

Its shares traded up 1.5% to 1,126 pence, having fallen 19% in the last five days, and lost 44% of their value over the last month, compared to Britain's bluechip index which is down 31% in the period.

Burberry said on Thursday trading in China had started to improve in recent weeks as shops had started to reopen.

Chief executive Marco Gobbetti has been repositioning Burberry further upmarket with refreshed product ranges by designer Riccardo Tisci, which had seen a strong early response from customers.

He said he remained confident in the strength of the brand and his strategy, and it was protecting key growth initiatives in preparation for a recovery in luxury demand.

The company said it had 600 million pounds of cash and a 300 million pound revolving credit facility, and was working to cut costs to help maintain a strong financial position.

The action would include renegotiating rents, restricting travel and reducing discretionary spending, it said.

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Nicholas Hyett said the group's balance sheet was healthy and would help the group weather the downturn, but only for so long.

"The key question for investors is how long will the current lockdowns last?," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Frances Kerry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -4.44% 1055.5 Delayed Quote.-49.98%
HUGO BOSS -5.67% 19.825 Delayed Quote.-51.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUGO BOSS
06:21aHUGO BOSS : Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping
RE
03/18INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Hugo Boss scraps 2020 outlook, to guard cash fl..
RE
03/18HUGO BOSS : takes comprehensive measures in response to the COVID‑19 pande..
PU
03/18HUGO BOSS AG : Effects expected on revenue and profit due to COVID-19
EQ
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
03/16HUGO BOSS : Hermann Waldemer to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HUGO..
PU
03/16HUGO BOSS AG : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Stuttgar..
EQ
03/11HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/11HUGO BOSS : listed in new sustainability index DAX 50 ESG
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 868 M
EBIT 2020 312 M
Net income 2020 203 M
Debt 2020 1 022 M
Yield 2020 12,9%
P/E ratio 2020 7,32x
P/E ratio 2021 5,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 461 M
Chart HUGO BOSS
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 49,05  €
Last Close Price 21,17  €
Spread / Highest target 254%
Spread / Average Target 132%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Michel Perraudin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sinan Piskin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS-51.06%1 583
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-30.48%157 142
VF CORPORATION-42.50%22 617
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-39.44%18 280
MONCLER S.P.A.-32.62%7 528
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-37.22%5 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group