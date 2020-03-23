Hugo Boss : CEO Mark Langer to leave HUGO BOSS AG on September 30, 2020

Metzingen, March 23, 2020. Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer will leave the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG with effect as of September 30, 2020. This has been agreed in best mutual consent between Mark Langer and the Company. In light of the current challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark Langer will act as a consultant after September 30, 2020 and thus support the Company until the end of the year.

The Supervisory Board will immediately focus on the search for a successor. The Company wishes to thank Mark Langer for the many years of successful work as member of the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG, both as Chief Financial Officer and, since 2016, as Chief Executive Officer.

'During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Mark Langer has successfully restructured and repositioned the company', says Michel Perraudin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. 'The focus on the two brands BOSS and HUGO as well as the significant progress within the online business, the company's own retail network and the Asian business are clear evidence for that. In doing so, he has laid out the path for sustainable growth. I want to thank Mark Langer for his work and wish him all the best for his professional future.'

'I am grateful for almost 18 years with HUGO BOSS, during which I have had the opportunity to serve the company in different roles,' says Mark Langer, Chief Executive Officer. 'In light of the passion and the commitment of its globally almost 15,000 employees, I am convinced that HUGO BOSS will get out of the current difficult situation even stronger and continue its successful development.'

