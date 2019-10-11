Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hugo Boss    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS

(BOSS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hugo Boss : Shares Tumble After 2019 Guidance Cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:32am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Hugo Boss shares tumbled Friday after the German clothing company cut its revenue and earnings guidance for the year in its third-quarter results Thursday, citing weaknesses in North America and Hong Kong.

At 0802 GMT, Hugo Boss traded 13% lower at EUR39.33 a share.

"The Hong Kong protests hampered growth in Greater China, but we believe that sluggish retail trends in the U.S. may have been the biggest drag," Bryan Garnier analysts said.

Bryan Garnier cuts its estimates for 2019 and 2020 EPS by 11%, considering Hugo Boss's revision new guidance on earnings before interest and taxes, which are now expected to fall between 2% and 5%, compared with a previous estimate for growth.

On Thursday, the German premium apparel maker said it forecasts operating profit of between 330 million euros ($362.1 million) and EUR340 million, down from the EUR347 million last year.

Hugo Boss's poor performance also shows that polarization in the luxury sector isn't over, coming shortly after LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.FR) reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales, Bryan Garnier says.

The warning "is a cruel reminder that the German group operates in an apparel market that is clearly more volatile than other categories such as leather goods, beauty or jewelry," analyst Cedric Rossi says.

The company will release full third-quarter results on Nov. 5.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS -13.58% 38.69 Delayed Quote.-16.97%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.94% 380.35 Real-time Quote.45.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUGO BOSS
04:45aHUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04:35aEUROPE : Trade talks, Brexit hopes pull European shares higher
RE
04:32aHUGO BOSS : Shares Tumble After 2019 Guidance Cut
DJ
04:10aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE falters as Brexit hopes lift pound; domestic stocks..
RE
03:39aHugo Boss cuts outlook again, citing weak U.S., Hong Kong business
RE
10/10Hugo Boss cuts outlook again, citing weak U.S., Hong Kong business
RE
10/10HUGO BOSS AG : HUGO BOSS announces preliminary third quarter results and adjusts..
EQ
10/10LVMH eases luxury sector fears of major Hong Kong hit
RE
10/10LVMH eases luxury sector fears of major Hong Kong hit
RE
10/09HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 858 M
EBIT 2019 334 M
Net income 2019 230 M
Debt 2019 1 088 M
Yield 2019 5,95%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 3 090 M
Chart HUGO BOSS
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 66,78  €
Last Close Price 42,72  €
Spread / Highest target 94,3%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Michel Perraudin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sinan Piskin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS-16.97%3 401
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE45.95%197 302
VF CORPORATION23.98%35 219
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.62.92%25 034
MONCLER S.P.A.12.62%9 194
UNDER ARMOUR10.19%8 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group