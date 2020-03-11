Log in
Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss : listed in new sustainability index DAX 50 ESG

03/11/2020 | 11:14am EDT

March 2020 - HUGO BOSS has been included in the new sustainability index of the German Stock Exchange, DAX 50 ESG. This makes us one of the top 50 companies in the environmental, social and corporate governance sectors.

In addition to market value and turnover, an increasing number of public and private investors also consider climate and environmental risks, social factors and corporate governance matters in a company's risk assessment. Sustainability indices are designed to take these criteria into account. This includes the new DAX 50 ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Index.

The new sustainability index is based on the HDAX share index (DAX, MDAX and TecDAX), which consists of a total of 100 companies. From the outset, companies that violate certain principles such as human rights are excluded. The ranking is determined by the market capitalization, stock exchange turnover and the ESG ratings of the companies, provided by a research service. The top 50 of those companies are then included in the index. Every three months this information is reviewed and updated.

Further information on the DAX 50 ESG Index can be found at: https://www.dax-indices.com/index-details?isin=DE000A0S3E04

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 15:13:07 UTC
