HUGO BOSS (BOSS) DE000A1PHFF7

Hugo Boss : pares outlook due to tough U.S. market

08/01/2019 | 01:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hugo Boss expects full-year sales and earnings to come in at the lower end of its forecasts due to challenges in the U.S. market, despite strong sales growth in China, the German fashion house said on Thursday.

Second-quarter operating profit rose 3% to 76 million euros ($83.97 million) on sales up a currency-adjusted 2% to 675 million euros - shy of average analyst forecasts for 79 million and 677 million.

Sales fell 3% in the Americas, which Hugo Boss blamed on the easing of the positive effects of tax reform, weaker business with tourists and a highly promotional market.

Hugo Boss said it now expects 2019 currency-adjusted sales growth to be at the lower end of an outlook for a mid single-digit percentage rise, and operating profit to be at the lower end of its forecast for a high single-digit percentage increase.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 923 M
EBIT 2019 375 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Finance 2019 9,06 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 3 984 M
