Hugo Boss : pares outlook due to tough U.S. market

Second-quarter operating profit rose 3% to 76 million euros ($83.97 million) on sales up a currency-adjusted 2% to 675 million euros - shy of average analyst forecasts for 79 million and 677 million.

Sales fell 3% in the Americas, which Hugo Boss blamed on the easing of the positive effects of tax reform, weaker business with tourists and a highly promotional market.

Hugo Boss said it now expects 2019 currency-adjusted sales growth to be at the lower end of an outlook for a mid single-digit percentage rise, and operating profit to be at the lower end of its forecast for a high single-digit percentage increase.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)