News Summary

Hugo Boss : sales accelerate in key Christmas quarter

01/22/2019 | 02:31am EST
The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss predicted more expansion this year after it saw sales growth pick up at the end of 2018, helped by strong growth in China, Britain and France and as well as online.

Hugo Boss said on Tuesday sales rose a currency-adjusted 6 percent in the fourth quarter to 783 million euros ($889 million) in the fourth-quarter, beating average analyst forecasts for 762 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

"We are convinced to grow sustainably and profitably in 2019 and beyond," Chief Executive Mark Langer said in a statement.

Known for its smart men's suits, Hugo Boss has introduced more casual and sportswear styles to appeal to a younger audience and invested heavily in its online offer after a bid to go upmarket backfired a few years ago.

It said online sales rose 37 percent in the fourth quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter at a double-digit rate, while its retail business saw sales rise 4 percent on a same-store basis and the wholesale channel grew 15 percent.

Europe was its fastest-growing region, in particular Britain and France, where sales rose at double-digit rates, while China recorded high single-digit store sales growth on a currency-adjusted basis.

The company said it expected full-year operating income before special items roughly on the prior year level as online investments and product quality improvements counterbalance strict cost control. It publishes full results on March 7.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 779 M
EBIT 2018 335 M
Net income 2018 243 M
Debt 2018 25,3 M
Yield 2018 4,66%
P/E ratio 2018 16,78
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 4 109 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Michel Perraudin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sinan Piskin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS9.12%4 665
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE-0.37%145 379
VF CORPORATION15.42%32 673
HENNES & MAURITZ8.51%22 125
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.25.05%20 135
RALPH LAUREN CORP7.84%8 974
