Hugo Boss : sales accelerate in key Christmas quarter

Hugo Boss said on Tuesday sales rose a currency-adjusted 6 percent in the fourth quarter to 783 million euros ($889 million) in the fourth-quarter, beating average analyst forecasts for 762 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

"We are convinced to grow sustainably and profitably in 2019 and beyond," Chief Executive Mark Langer said in a statement.

Known for its smart men's suits, Hugo Boss has introduced more casual and sportswear styles to appeal to a younger audience and invested heavily in its online offer after a bid to go upmarket backfired a few years ago.

It said online sales rose 37 percent in the fourth quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter at a double-digit rate, while its retail business saw sales rise 4 percent on a same-store basis and the wholesale channel grew 15 percent.

Europe was its fastest-growing region, in particular Britain and France, where sales rose at double-digit rates, while China recorded high single-digit store sales growth on a currency-adjusted basis.

The company said it expected full-year operating income before special items roughly on the prior year level as online investments and product quality improvements counterbalance strict cost control. It publishes full results on March 7.

