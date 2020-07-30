Hugo Boss : BOSS Opens New Flagship Store in Soho

New York, July 28, 2020.

HUGO BOSS reopened its BOSS Store in Soho with a next-generation store concept redesign in its new location, 568 Broadway, in New York City.



'New York City is one of the greatest destinations for shopping, and especially Soho is well known as one of the most inspiring places in the city to shop. HUGO BOSS recognizes the opportunity and importance of continuing to invest in Soho with a unique new store concept, innovative design, and expanded retail space,' says Stephan Born, President and CEO of the Americas for HUGO BOSS.

568 Broadway is a New York City landmark that was formerly called the Havemeyer Building. Originally built in 1895 as a sewing factory and later converted into a 300,000 square foot office building with 12-foot ceilings and large windows, the building's interior now enjoys a great deal of natural light.



The new store concept offers an inviting and modern atmosphere for guests to further explore the world of BOSS. In line with the generous building architecture, HUGO BOSS has defined a minimalistic and sophisticated design language inspired by the open layout of a gallery. Materials such as concrete, white and marble-optic surfaces, and polished chrome elements create clean lines complementary to the latest BOSS collections.



'The BOSS Soho store represents the best of the brand, highlighting BOSS Menswear and expanding BOSS Womenswear, as the BOSS Womenswear 20th Anniversary arrives this fall it's a significant moment to celebrate. We look forward to sharing an elevated brand experience and providing exceptional service to our customers'.

The product offering in-store will focus on a premium selection of BOSS Men's Athleisure in modern fits and innovative fabrications, including a limited edition athleisure capsule and sustainability collaborations, expected to launch this fall. Additionally, BOSS Casualwear, Sportswear, and Tailored Suiting are available as well as the latest BOSS Womenswear collection. A curated selection of trainers, shoes, and accessories are also available in unique styles incorporating new techniques and sustainable materials.



The 5,000 square foot retail space will also include integrated digital elements with curated content presenting the latest brand campaign videos and fashion shows displayed prominently on digital LED screens, further enhancing the brand experience.



BOSS looks forward to welcoming guests in-store to continue to provide service excellence. Additionally, customers can shop by scheduling a virtual appointment to receive purchases delivered to their doorstep or choose to collect purchases through curbside pick-up. HUGO BOSS continues to prioritize the health and safety of all employees and customers; store openings will adhere to all current CDC and social distancing regulations.



Technical data

-Gross area: 7,925 square feet

-Collections: BOSS Womenswear, BOSS Menswear including Tailored Suiting,Sportswear, Athleisure, shoes and accessories

Address

BOSS Store, Soho

568 Broadway

New York, New York 10012

212 334 9001

