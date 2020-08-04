Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hugo Boss AG    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/04 05:08:56 am
23.645 EUR   +2.18%
04:36aHugo Boss sees demand for suits despite home working
RE
04:15aHUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:02aEUROPE : Gloomy earnings hit European stocks, BP jumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hugo Boss sees demand for suits despite home working

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:36am EDT
The Hugo Boss logo is seen in Metzingen

German fashion house Hugo Boss expects demand for suits and formal wear to return as coronavirus lockdowns ease even as it adjusts to the rising popularity of casual styles after sales tumbled 59% in the second quarter.

"People will still get married and hold confirmations or baptisms and people still want to meet up," acting chief executive Yves Mueller told journalists, adding he saw pent-up demand for formal outfits for events postponed by lockdowns.

Hugo Boss reported quarterly revenue of 275 million euros ($323.5 million), missing an average analyst forecast for 288 million, while its operating loss of 124 million euros was ahead of consensus for a loss of 133 million.

Shares in the company, down 47% this year, were up 1.7% at 0812 GMT.

The company known for its smart men's suits already makes more than half of its sales from sports wear or casual styles, Mueller said, adding that customers were also increasingly mixing and matching casual and formal garments.

In the second quarter, products like T-shirts, polo shirts, trousers and lounge wear proved more resilient than formal wear.

"We are convinced that ready-to-wear will come back after the pandemic," he said, shrugging off predictions that many people will keep working from home even after the pandemic.

Mueller is holding the fort after Mark Langer stepped down as chief executive. Daniel Grieder, the former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, is due to take over next June.

Sales rose 4% in the quarter in mainland China, including double-digit growth in June, a similar trend to that reported by LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, which said last week that momentum had especially improved in China.

By contrast sales fell 59% in Europe and 82% in the Americas, with unrest and demonstrations in the United States in May and June putting more strain on its business.

The company expects a gradual improvement for the second half of 2020, but declined to provide a full-year forecast.

Men's Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands TLRD.N filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, after it was hit by the collapse in demand for office attire.

($1 = 0.8501 euros)

By Emma Thomasson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG 2.55% 23.75 Delayed Quote.-46.51%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.38% 371.05 Real-time Quote.-10.12%
PVH CORPORATION 1.17% 49.23 Delayed Quote.-53.18%
TAILORED BRANDS, INC. -21.23% 0.3031 Delayed Quote.-92.68%
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES -2.00% 10.27 Delayed Quote.-46.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HUGO BOSS AG
04:36aHugo Boss sees demand for suits despite home working
RE
04:15aHUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:02aEUROPE : Gloomy earnings hit European stocks, BP jumps
RE
02:35aHUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01:57aHUGO BOSS : Quarterly Statement for Q2 2020
PU
01:56aHUGO BOSS : Quartalsmitteilung zum Q2 2020
PU
07/30HUGO BOSS : BOSS Opens New Flagship Store in Soho
PU
07/28HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/23HUGO BOSS : focuses on science-based targets for climate protection
PU
07/22HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 283 M 2 690 M 2 690 M
Net income 2020 5,66 M 6,67 M 6,67 M
Net Debt 2020 1 008 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
P/E ratio 2020 190x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 1 597 M 1 876 M 1 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 14 329
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,88 €
Last Close Price 23,14 €
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG-46.51%1 876
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-10.12%218 509
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.41.84%42 394
VF CORPORATION-39.43%23 514
MONCLER S.P.A.-18.64%9 745
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED8.14%7 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group