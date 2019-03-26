Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hugoton Royalty Trust    

HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hugoton Royalty Trust : Advises that 2018 Individual letters will not be mailed to unitholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Hugoton Royalty Trust

News Release

HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST

ADVISES THAT 2018 INDIVIDUAL LETTERS WILL NOT BE MAILED TO UNITHOLDERS

Dallas, Texas, February 6, 2019-Simmons Bank as Trustee of the Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCQX:HGTXU) (the Trust), today advised unitholders that in an effort to curtail administrative expenses as much as possible, the trustee will not be mailing the supplemental individual tax information letters to unitholders for 2018 and going forward for the foreseeable future. Beginning in early March, unitholders may utilize the tax and depletion calculatorson the trust's website,www.hgt-hugoton.com. Additionally, unitholders may contact the trustee to request their individual letters for the tax year 2018 (or prior years) by email attrustee@hgt-hugoton.comor by calling the trustee at 1-855-588-7839. Tax booklets will continue to be mailed to registered Unitholders andwill be available on the trust'swebsite beginning in February. The trustee will also provide a printed copy of the tax booklet via regular mail upon request by any unitholder. Unitholders also are encouraged to contact their tax advisor regarding their individual circumstances with respect to their investment in the trust.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site atwww.hgt-hugoton.com.

Statements made in this press release regarding future events or conditions are forward looking statements. Actual future results, including development costs and future net profits, could differ materially due to changes in natural gas prices and other economic conditions affecting the gas industry and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Part II, Item 1A of the Trust'sQuarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

*

*

*

Contact:

Nancy Willis Vice President Simmons Bank, Trustee 855-588-7839

Disclaimer

Hugoton Royalty Trust published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST
04:25aHUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Advises that 2018 Individual letters will not be mailed ..
PU
03/19HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/19HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Declares No February Cash Distribution
PU
02/15HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
01/18HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2018HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2018HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2018HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis. (form 10-Q)
AQ
2018HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2018HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST : Begins Trading on OTCQX
PR
More news
Chart HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hugoton Royalty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST-70.71%20
CNOOC LTD11.18%79 974
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.57%74 950
EOG RESOURCES INC.6.39%54 339
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.29%48 900
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.39%33 175
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.