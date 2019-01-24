Log in
News

Huhtamaki : publishes 2018 Results on February 14, 2019

01/24/2019 | 08:46am EST

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 24.1.2019 AT 15:45

Huhtamaki publishes 2018 Results on February 14, 2019

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2018 Results on Thursday, February 14, 2019 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com/investors after publishing.

News conference

A news conference for analysts and media will be held on February 14 at 11:00 Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors approximately at 11:00 Finnish time.

Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Tuesday, February 12 by e-mail to ir@huhtamaki.com or by phone to Arto Gröndahl, tel. +358 10 686 7107.

Teleconference

A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on Thursday February at 15:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at: 

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/typuygvb

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

From Finland: +358 (0)9 424 508 06
Outside of Finland: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

Confirmation code for the call is 9197756.

An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of IR and financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7863
Arto Gröndahl, Specialist, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7107 

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2017 our net sales totaled EUR 3.0 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire
