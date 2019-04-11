Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Huhtamaki    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMAKI

(HUH1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huhtamaki : starts flexible packaging manufacturing in Egypt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 06:01am EDT

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 11.4.2019 AT 13:00

Huhtamaki starts flexible packaging manufacturing in Egypt

Huhtamaki inaugurates its new, state-of-the-art flexible packaging unit in Egypt today. The investment marks the company's entry into manufacturing flexible packaging in Africa.

The greenfield is located in the greater Cairo area and will serve Huhtamaki's flexible packaging customers in Egypt as well as export its products into other African countries and Europe. The manufacturing unit is built on a land area of almost 37,000 square meters, with ample space for future expansion. Production has started this spring and the facility is expected to employ approximately 250 employees.

"The Egyptian market is sizeable, and with the rapid population growth in Africa we expect future growth opportunities both for us and our customers. Until now we have served flexible packaging customers in Egypt from our units in the United Arab Emirates and India. With the new plant we can offer our current and new customers - both in Africa and Europe - the same top quality with shorter lead times," says Olli Koponen, EVP Flexible Packaging.

The new manufacturing unit is owned and operated as a joint venture of which Huhtamaki owns 75%. The remaining 25% is owned by Mr. Ayman Korra, who has been Huhtamaki's joint venture partner in the Egyptian fiber packaging business since 2003. The current investment, including land purchase, facility construction and machinery, is expected to be approx. EUR 23 million with Huhtamaki share at approx. EUR 17 million.

For further information, please contact:
Leena Lie, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7943

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,700 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com

 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUHTAMAKI
06:01aHUHTAMAKI : starts flexible packaging manufacturing in Egypt
GL
04/09HUHTAMAKI : blueloop - Next generation flexible packaging drives for circularity
GL
04/05HUHTAMAKI : publishes Q1 2019 Interim Report on April 25, 2019
GL
03/27HUHTAMAKI : restated financials 2018 following the adoption of the new IFRS 16 L..
GL
03/27HUHTAMÄKI OYJ : Notice to the General Meeting
GL
03/07HUHTAMAKI : European Commission to investigate Huhtamaki tax treatment in Luxemb..
GL
03/07APPLE : EU investigates Luxembourg's tax treatment of packaging firm Huhtamaki
RE
02/21HUHTAMAKI : Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2018 published
GL
02/14HUHTAMAKI : Proposals by Huhtamäki Oyj's Board of Directors, Nomination Committe..
GL
02/14HUHTAMÄKI OYJ'S RESULTS JANUARY 1-DE : Strong net sales growth in the quarter, m..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 340 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 206 M
Debt 2019 864 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 16,91
P/E ratio 2020 15,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 3 611 M
Chart HUHTAMAKI
Duration : Period :
Huhtamaki Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUHTAMAKI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,5 €
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jukka Matias Moisio Chief Executive Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
Thomas Christer Joachim Geust Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Antero Suominen Vice Chairman
William R. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUHTAMAKI23.79%4 073
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY16.28%18 922
MONDI LIMITED4.58%11 440
MONDI10.87%11 281
WESTROCK3.07%10 103
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA20.81%9 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About