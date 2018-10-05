Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Huhtamaki Oyj    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMAKI OYJ (HUH1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Huhtamaki Oyj : publishes Q3 2018 Interim Report on October 25, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 5.10.2018 AT 16:45

Huhtamaki publishes Q3 2018 Interim Report on October 25, 2018

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 2018 Interim Report on Thursday October 25, 2018 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com after publishing.

News conference

A news conference for analysts and media will be held on October 25 at 11:00 Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors approximately at 11:00 Finnish time.

Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Tuesday, October 23 by e-mail to ir@huhtamaki.com or by phone to Arto Gröndahl, tel. +358 10 686 7107.

Teleconference

A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on October 25 at 15:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/s9gvc9oi

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

From Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404
Outside of Finland: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Confirmation code for the call is 3484462

An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Katariina Hietaranta, Head of IR and financial communications, tel. +358 10 686 7863
Arto Gröndahl, Specialist, IR and financial communications, tel. +358 10 686 7107

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,200 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2017 our net sales totaled EUR 3.0 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUHTAMAKI OYJ
03:46pHUHTAMAKI OYJ : publishes Q3 2018 Interim Report on October 25, 2018
GL
10/02HUHTAMAKI OYJ : to improve efficiency and profitability - effect approximately E..
GL
09/26Amcor, Huhtamaki in talks to acquire Essel Propack
AQ
09/10HUHTAMAKI OYJ : financial reporting in 2019
GL
09/06HUHTAMAKI OYJ : Patent Application Titled "Method And Apparatus For Providing Un..
AQ
08/09HUHTAMAKI OYJ : Changes in Huhtamaki Global Executive Team
GL
07/20CORRECTION : Huhtamäki Oyj's Half-yearly Report January 1-June 30, 2018: Good co..
GL
07/20HUHTAMÄKI OYJ'S HALF-YEARLY REPORT J : Good comparable net sales growth, negativ..
GL
07/19HUHTAMAKI OYJ : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/17HUHTAMAKI OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23Huhtamaki Oy 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/25Huhtamaki Oy 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14Huhtamaki Oy 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/2210 Nordic Companies Worth Knowing About - Part 2 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 107 M
EBIT 2018 266 M
Net income 2018 190 M
Debt 2018 772 M
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 14,72
P/E ratio 2019 13,03
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 2 907 M
Chart HUHTAMAKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Huhtamaki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUHTAMAKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,6 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jukka Matias Moisio Chief Executive Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
Thomas Christer Joachim Geust Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Antero Suominen Vice Chairman
William R. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUHTAMAKI OYJ-22.91%3 344
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-16.74%19 945
WESTROCK-18.38%13 215
MONDI3.47%12 641
MONDI LIMITED22.52%12 641
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-11.44%10 089
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.