Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Huishang Bank Corp Ltd    3698   CNE100001QP7

HUISHANG BANK CORP LTD

(3698)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huishang Bank : APPROVAL ON THE QUALIFICATION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF THE BANK BY THE REGULATORY AUTHORITY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 06:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference Shares))

APPROVAL ON THE QUALIFICATION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF

THE BANK BY THE REGULATORY AUTHORITY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") passed a resolution on March 27, 2019 to appoint Mr. Yi Feng ("Mr. Yi") as the vice president of the Bank, whose qualification is subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office"CBIRC Anhui Office".

The Bank recently received the Approval of the Qualification of Yi Feng issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office (Wan Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 556), pursuant to which the qualification of Mr. Yi as the vice president of the Bank has been approved by the CBIRC Anhui Office. Mr. Yi's appointment as a vice president has taken effect from September 26, 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Yi are as follows:

Mr. Yi Feng, joined the Bank in May 2009, is currently an assistant to the president of the Bank. His primary working experience includes: deputy director of the administration office of CCB Anhui Branch, president of CCB Huangshan Branch, director of the entrustment loan department of CCB Anhui Branch, general manager of the institution and investment banking department of CCB Anhui Branch, president of CCB Hefei Sanxiaokou Sub-branch, and president of CCB Hefei City West Sub-branch, and president of Hefei Branch of the Bank, assistant to president and president of Hefei Branch of the Bank and assistant to the president and secretary to the Board. Mr. Yi, a senior economist, obtained a master's degree in arts from Xiamen University.

By order of the Board

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

Wu Xuemin

Chairman

Hefei, Anhui Province, China

September 29, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Wu Xuemin, Zhang Renfu and He Jiehua as executive directors; Zhu Yicun, Wu Tian, Qian Dongsheng, Gao Yang, Wang Wenjin and Zhao Zongren as non-executive directors; Dai Peikun, Zhou Yana, Liu Zhiqiang, Yin Jianfeng, Huang Aiming and Hu Jun as independent non-executive directors.

  • Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Huishang Bank Corp. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUISHANG BANK CORP LTD
06:48aHUISHANG BANK : Approval on the qualification of vice president of the bank by t..
PU
08/23HUISHANG BANK : Announcements and Notices - Announcement on the Approval of the ..
PU
08/13HUISHANG BANK : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles an..
PU
08/13HUISHANG BANK : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of A New Member to the R..
PU
08/08HUISHANG BANK : Announcements and Notices - Announcement in Relation to the Appr..
PU
08/08HUISHANG BANK : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles an..
PU
07/30China probes small bank shareholdings as risk worries persist
RE
07/30China probes small bank shareholdings as risk worries persist
RE
07/18HUISHANG BANK : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Executive Director, V..
PU
07/18HUISHANG BANK : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles an..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 29 820 M
EBIT 2019 23 003 M
Net income 2019 8 997 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 3,07x
P/E ratio 2020 2,75x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 31 247 M
Chart HUISHANG BANK CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Huishang Bank Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUISHANG BANK CORP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,40  CNY
Last Close Price 2,57  CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ren Fu Zhang President, General Manager & Executive Director
Xue Min Wu Chairman
Chen Hao Chief Information Officer
You Qi Zhang Member-Supervisory Board & Vice President
Yang Gao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUISHANG BANK CORP LTD-16.02%4 388
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.78%168 390
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP16.11%54 612
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 342
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 306
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.14%49 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group