Huishang Bank : APPROVAL ON THE QUALIFICATION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF THE BANK BY THE REGULATORY AUTHORITY

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference Shares))

APPROVAL ON THE QUALIFICATION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF

THE BANK BY THE REGULATORY AUTHORITY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") passed a resolution on March 27, 2019 to appoint Mr. Yi Feng ("Mr. Yi") as the vice president of the Bank, whose qualification is subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office（"CBIRC Anhui Office"）.

The Bank recently received the Approval of the Qualification of Yi Feng issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office (Wan Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 556), pursuant to which the qualification of Mr. Yi as the vice president of the Bank has been approved by the CBIRC Anhui Office. Mr. Yi's appointment as a vice president has taken effect from September 26, 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Yi are as follows:

Mr. Yi Feng, joined the Bank in May 2009, is currently an assistant to the president of the Bank. His primary working experience includes: deputy director of the administration office of CCB Anhui Branch, president of CCB Huangshan Branch, director of the entrustment loan department of CCB Anhui Branch, general manager of the institution and investment banking department of CCB Anhui Branch, president of CCB Hefei Sanxiaokou Sub-branch, and president of CCB Hefei City West Sub-branch, and president of Hefei Branch of the Bank, assistant to president and president of Hefei Branch of the Bank and assistant to the president and secretary to the Board. Mr. Yi, a senior economist, obtained a master's degree in arts from Xiamen University.

September 29, 2019

