Huishang Bank : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Annual Results Announcement

03/27/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People 's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference shares))

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") is pleased to announce the audited results of the Bank and its subsidiaries as at December 31, 2018. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Bank, complies with the relevant content requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to preliminary announcements of annual results. The printed version of the Bank's 2018 Annual Report will be delivered to the holders of H Shares of the Bank and available for viewing on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and of the Bank at www.hsbank.com.cn in April 2019.

By order of the Board

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

Wu Xuemin

Chairman

Hefei, Anhui Province, PRC

March 27, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Wu Xuemin, Zhang Renfu and Ci Yaping as executive directors; Zhu Yicun, Qian Li, Wu Tian, Qian Dongsheng, Gao Yang, Wang Wenjin and Zhao Zongren as non-executive directors; Dai Peikun, Zhou Yana, Liu Zhiqiang, Yin Jianfeng, Huang Aiming and Hu Jun as independent non-executive directors.

*Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Contents

Definitions

2

Chapter I

Corporate Information

3

Chapter II

Summary of Accounting Data and Business Data

8

Chapter III

Chairman's Statement

11

Chapter IV

President's Statement

13

Chapter V

Management Discussion and Analysis

16

Chapter VI

Report of the Board of Directors

71

Chapter VII

Changes in Share Capital and Particulars of Shareholders

88

Chapter VIII

Profile of Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management,

106

    Employees and Institutions

Chapter IX

Corporate Governance Report

123

Chapter X

Internal Control

158

Chapter XI

Report of the Board of Supervisors

161

Chapter XII

Financial Report

163

ANNUAL Report 2018

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited

Definitions

In this annual report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meaning set out below.

"Bank" or "Huishang Bank"

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited, including its subsidiaries and branches

"CBIRC"

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (中國銀行保險監督管理委員會)

"CBRC"

The former China Banking Regulatory Commission (原中國銀行業監督管理委員會)

"CSRC"

the China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理委員會)

"CBIRC Anhui Office"

the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office

(中國銀保監會安徽監管局)

"CBRC Anhui Office"

The former China Banking Regulatory Commission Anhui Office (原中國銀監會安徽監管局)

"Domestic Shares"

the ordinary shares issued by the Bank in the PRC with a nominal value of RMB1.00

per share

"H Shares"

the ordinary shares issued by the Bank to overseas investors, which are denominated in

RMB, subscribed for in Hong Kong Dollars and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange

"Overseas Preference Shares"

44,400,000 non-cumulative perpetual overseas preference shares issued by the Bank and

listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a nominal value of RMB100 per share

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

"H Share Listing"

the listing of H Shares of the Bank on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

"H Share Listing Date"

the date on which dealings in the H Shares of the Bank first commenced on the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange, i.e. 12 November 2013

"Latest Practicable Date"

the latest practicable date for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in

this annual report, i.e. 27 March 2019

"Non-green Industries"

the heavily-polluting, highly energy-consuming and over-capacity industries

"Three Dimensional Rural Issues"

abbreviation for issues related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers

"PBOC"

the People's Bank of China

"China" or "PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Reporting Period"

the year of 2018 (1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018)

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Yuan" or "RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of China. Unless otherwise specified herein, the currency

used in this annual report shall be Renminbi

"HK$" or "Hong Kong Dollars"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"US$" or "U.S. Dollars"

U.S. dollars, the lawful currency of the United States

2

ANNUAL Report 2018

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited

Chapter I  Corporate Information

1.1CORPORATE INFORMATION

1.1.1Registered Chinese name: 徽商銀行股份有限公司1

Registered English name: Huishang Bank Corporation Limited

1.1.2Legal representative: Wu Xuemin

Authorized representatives: Wu Xuemin, Ngai Wai Fung

Secretary to the Board of Directors: Lian Baohua

Company secretary: Ngai Wai Fung

1.1.3Registered and business office address: Block A, Tianhui Building, 79 Anqing Road, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC

1.1.4Contact address: Block A, Tianhui Building, 79 Anqing Road, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC

Tel: +86-551-62667729

Fax: +86-551-62667787

Postal code: 230001

Bank's website: www.hsbank.com.cn

E-mail: djb@hsbank.com.cn

1.1.5Principal place of business in Hong Kong: 40/F, Sunlight Tower, No. 248 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

1.1.6Domestic auditor: Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP (Special General Partnership)

Office address: Room 01-12, Level 17, Ernst & Young Tower, Oriental Plaza, No. 1 East Chang An Avenue, Dong Cheng District, Beijing, the PRC

International auditor: Ernst & Young

Office address: 22/F, Citic Tower, 1 Tim Mei Avenue, Hong Kong

1.1.7Legal advisor as to PRC law: DeHeng Law Offices

Legal advisor as to Hong Kong law: Latham & Watkins LLP

1.1.8Domestic shares trustee agency: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited

H share registrar: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Note: 1 Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

3

ANNUAL Report 2018

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited

Chapter I  Corporate Information

1.2COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Hefei, Anhui Province, Huishang Bank is the first regional joint stock commercial bank in the PRC established through the merger and reorganization of city commercial banks and urban credit cooperatives with the approval of the CBRC. The Bank was incorporated on 4 April 1997, and changed its name to Huishang Bank Corporation Limited on 30 November 2005. On 28 December 2005, the Bank officially merged with the 5 city commercial banks of Wuhu, Ma'anshan, Anqing, Huaibei and Bengbu and the 7 urban credit cooperatives of Lu'an, Huainan, Tongling, Fuyang Technology, Fuyang Xinying, Fuyang Yinhe and Fuyang Jinda in Anhui Province. The Bank officially opened for business on 1 January 2006. On 12 November 2013, H shares of the Bank were listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 3698). The Bank holds a financial institution license numbered B0162H234010001 from the CBRC Anhui Office and the unified social credit code numbered 913400001489746613 from the Anhui Provincial Administration of Industry and Commerce. The registered address is Block A, Tianhui Building, 79 Anqing Road, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC. As at the end of 2018, the registered capital of the Bank was approximately RMB12,154,801,211. The Bank successfully issued Overseas Preference Shares with an amount of USD888 million in November 2016 and such shares were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 4608).

The Bank's principal activities in the PRC include the taking of deposits from corporate and retail customers, the granting of loans using the deposits received, and the conducting of capital business, which encompass money market activities, investment and trading activities and transactions on behalf of customers. As of 31 December 2018, Huishang Bank had 9,515 on-the-job employees. Apart from its headquarters, the Bank has 17 branches, 424 front offices (including 2 business department branches and 422 sub-branches) and 661 self-service areas (points). The Bank also has three subsidiaries, namely Huiyin Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., Jinzhai Huiyin Rural Bank Co., Ltd. and Wuwei Huiyin Rural Bank Co., Ltd. and owns equity interest in Chery Huiyin Motor Finance Service Co., Ltd..

By maintaining its market position as a bank "serving the local economy, serving small and medium enterprises ("SME(s)") and serving the general public", the Bank has continuously experienced a relatively fast growth in its business development, has gradually strengthened its comprehensive strength, has steadily improved its operational management standards, and has achieved a synergic development of scale, quality and efficiency, thus building up a good social image of the "local bank", the "people's bank" and the "SME bank", and becoming a regional commercial bank that is more well-known and has considerable influence in Anhui Province and even in the banking industry across China. With the full recognition and widespread praise from all sectors of society, the Bank was named one of the top 200 in the "Top 1000 World Banks" by The Banker, a UK magazine, with the ranking at No. 162, 6 places up from that in the last year.

4

Disclaimer

Huishang Bank Corp. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:29:06 UTC
