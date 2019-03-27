Huishang Bank : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Annual Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People 's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference shares))

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") is pleased to announce the audited results of the Bank and its subsidiaries as at December 31, 2018. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Bank, complies with the relevant content requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to preliminary announcements of annual results. The printed version of the Bank's 2018 Annual Report will be delivered to the holders of H Shares of the Bank and available for viewing on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and of the Bank at www.hsbank.com.cn in April 2019.

By order of the Board

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

Wu Xuemin

Chairman

Hefei, Anhui Province, PRC

March 27, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Wu Xuemin, Zhang Renfu and Ci Yaping as executive directors; Zhu Yicun, Qian Li, Wu Tian, Qian Dongsheng, Gao Yang, Wang Wenjin and Zhao Zongren as non-executive directors; Dai Peikun, Zhou Yana, Liu Zhiqiang, Yin Jianfeng, Huang Aiming and Hu Jun as independent non-executive directors.

*Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.