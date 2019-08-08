Huishang Bank : Announcements and Notices - Announcement in Relation to the Approval of the Qualification of Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE APPROVAL OF THE

QUALIFICATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement dated March 27, 2019 by Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank"), the circular of 2018 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Bank (the "Circular") and the notice of the AGM both dated May 14, 2019, and the announcement on the poll results of the AGM dated July 1, 2019 in relation to the election of Mr. He Jiehua as an executive director of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board"). The qualification of Mr. He Jiehua as a director is subject to the approval of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office (the "CBIRC Anhui Office").

The Bank recently received the approval of the qualification of Mr. He Jiehua by the CBIRC Anhui Office and his qualification as the Bank's director has been approved. The appointment of Mr. He Jiehua as a director shall take effect on August 8, 2019. For the biographical details of Mr. He Jiehua, please refer to the aforementioned announcements and circular of the Bank.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

August 8, 2019

