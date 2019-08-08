Log in
HUISHANG BANK CORP LTD

(3698)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huishang Bank : Announcements and Notices - Announcement in Relation to the Approval of the Qualification of Executive Director

08/08/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference shares))

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE APPROVAL OF THE

QUALIFICATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement dated March 27, 2019 by Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank"), the circular of 2018 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Bank (the "Circular") and the notice of the AGM both dated May 14, 2019, and the announcement on the poll results of the AGM dated July 1, 2019 in relation to the election of Mr. He Jiehua as an executive director of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board"). The qualification of Mr. He Jiehua as a director is subject to the approval of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office (the "CBIRC Anhui Office").

The Bank recently received the approval of the qualification of Mr. He Jiehua by the CBIRC Anhui Office and his qualification as the Bank's director has been approved. The appointment of Mr. He Jiehua as a director shall take effect on August 8, 2019. For the biographical details of Mr. He Jiehua, please refer to the aforementioned announcements and circular of the Bank.

By order of the Board

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

Wu Xuemin

Chairman

Hefei, Anhui Province, China

August 8, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Wu Xuemin, Zhang Renfu and He Jiehua as executive directors; Zhu Yicun, Wu Tian, Qian Dongsheng, Gao Yang, Wang Wenjin and Zhao Zongren as non-executive directors; Dai Peikun, Zhou Yana, Liu Zhiqiang, Yin Jianfeng, Huang Aiming and Hu Jun as independent non-executive directors.

  • Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Huishang Bank Corp. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:04:13 UTC
