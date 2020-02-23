Log in
HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

(3698)
Huishang Bank : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

02/23/2020 | 05:39am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference Shares))

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board of Directors hereby announces that the EGM was held by the Bank on Saturday, February 22, 2022. All resolutions proposed at the EGM were duly passed.

References are made to the notice (the "Notice") dated January 8, 2020 and the circular (the "Circular") dated February 7, 2022 of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") in relation to the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice and the Circular.

The EGM was held at the Anhui Hall 3, 4/F, Anhui Hotel, No. 18 Meishan Road, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2022. The EGM was convened in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares with voting rights of the Bank (the "Shares") was 12,154,801,211 Shares (of which 8,676,051,211 were Domestic Shares and 3,478,750,000 were H Shares).

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The EGM was chaired by Mr. Wu Xuemin, the chairman of the Board of Directors. As at the date of the EGM, a total of 12,154,801,211 Shares entitled their holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM (the "EGM Resolutions"). Shareholders holding an aggregate of 9,781,017,716 Shares with voting rights, representing approximately 80.47% of the total number of issued Shares of the Bank, attended the EGM either in person or by proxy. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the EGM Resolutions. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the EGM Resolutions under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the EGM Resolutions. All EGM Resolutions were put to vote by way of poll.

1

The poll results of the respective EGM Resolutions were as follows:

Number of Votes

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

(approximate %)

For

Against

Abstain

1.

To consider and approve the resolution

7,756,846,113

2,024,171,603

0

on the participation in the initial

(79.305102%)

(20.694898%)

(0.000000%)

establishment of a commercial bank;

2.

To consider and approve the resolution

7,731,178,344

2,049,749,172

90,200

on the acquisition of part of assets and

(79.042678%)

(20.956400%)

(0.000922%)

liabilities of other banking financial

institution; and

Number of Votes

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

(approximate %)

For

Against

Abstain

3.

To consider and approve the resolution on

9,780,993,186

24,530

0

the issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

(99.999749%)

(0.000251%)

(0.000000%)

As more than half of the votes were cast by Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the EGM in favour of the aforesaid resolution numbered. 1 and 2, these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast by Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the EGM in favour of the aforesaid resolution number 3, this resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

SCRUTINY

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H Share Registrar of the Bank in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the EGM. Two Shareholders' representatives, a supervisor representative and a lawyer of Deheng Law Offices, the legal advisor of the Bank as to the PRC laws, carried out the vote counting and scrutinizing at the same time.

By order of the Board

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

Wu Xuemin

Chairman

Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC

February 22, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Wu Xuemin, Zhang Renfu and He Jiehua as executive directors; Zhu Yicun, Yan Chen, Wu Tian, Qian Dongsheng, Gao Yang, Wang Wenjin and Zhao Zongren as non-executive directors; Dai Peikun, Zhou Yana, Liu Zhiqiang, Yin Jianfeng and Huang Aiming as independent non-executive directors.

  • Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong

2

Huishang Bank Corp. Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 10:38:08 UTC
