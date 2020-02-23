Huishang Bank : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference Shares))

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board of Directors hereby announces that the EGM was held by the Bank on Saturday, February 22, 2022. All resolutions proposed at the EGM were duly passed.

References are made to the notice (the "Notice") dated January 8, 2020 and the circular (the "Circular") dated February 7, 2022 of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") in relation to the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice and the Circular.

The EGM was held at the Anhui Hall 3, 4/F, Anhui Hotel, No. 18 Meishan Road, Hefei, Anhui Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2022. The EGM was convened in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares with voting rights of the Bank (the "Shares") was 12,154,801,211 Shares (of which 8,676,051,211 were Domestic Shares and 3,478,750,000 were H Shares).

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The EGM was chaired by Mr. Wu Xuemin, the chairman of the Board of Directors. As at the date of the EGM, a total of 12,154,801,211 Shares entitled their holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM (the "EGM Resolutions"). Shareholders holding an aggregate of 9,781,017,716 Shares with voting rights, representing approximately 80.47% of the total number of issued Shares of the Bank, attended the EGM either in person or by proxy. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the EGM Resolutions. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the EGM Resolutions under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the EGM Resolutions. All EGM Resolutions were put to vote by way of poll.