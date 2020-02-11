Huiyin Smart Community : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND COMPANY LOGO AND STOCK SHORT NAME

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME
Following the Change of Company Name, the stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "HUIYIN SMARTCOM" to "QIDIAN INTL" in English and from "匯銀智慧社區" to "奇點國際" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 17 February 2020. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as "1280".
EFFECT OF CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND SHARE CERTIFICATE
The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the existing Shareholders nor the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All the existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to such Shares and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery of such Shares. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates printed in the new name of the Company. Thereafter, any new share certificates will only be issued in the new English and Chinese name of the Company.
By order of the Board
Qidian International Co., Ltd.
Yuan Li
Chairman
Yangzhou, PRC, 11 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Li, Mr. Xu Xinying, Mr. Xin Kexia and Ms. Liu Simei, one non-executive Director, namely Ms. Xu Honghong and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Jinyong, Mr. Chen Rui and Mr. Fung Tak Choi.