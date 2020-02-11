Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd.    1280   KYG464311052

HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY CO., LTD.

(1280)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huiyin Smart Community : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND COMPANY LOGO AND STOCK SHORT NAME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 03:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(formerly known as Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. 匯銀智慧社區有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1280)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND COMPANY LOGO AND

STOCK SHORT NAME

References are made to the announcement of Qidian International Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. 匯銀智慧社區有限公司) (the "Company") dated 3 December 2019, the circular of the Company dated 16 December 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company relating to the poll results of the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 3 January 2020. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND COMPANY LOGO

The Board is pleased to announce that following the passing of the special resolution in relation to the Change of Company Name at the EGM held on 3 January 2020, the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name of the Company was issued by the Registry of Companies in the Cayman Islands on 3 January 2020 certifying that the change of name of the Company to "Qidian International Co., Ltd." and the adoption of dual foreign name "奇點國際有限公司" of the Company has become effective. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 23 January 2020 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong).

The logo of the Company has also been changed to

.

− 1 −

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

Following the Change of Company Name, the stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "HUIYIN SMARTCOM" to "QIDIAN INTL" in English and from "匯銀智慧社區" to "奇點國際" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 17 February 2020. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as "1280".

EFFECT OF CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND SHARE CERTIFICATE

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the existing Shareholders nor the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All the existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to such Shares and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery of such Shares. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates printed in the new name of the Company. Thereafter, any new share certificates will only be issued in the new English and Chinese name of the Company.

By order of the Board

Qidian International Co., Ltd.

Yuan Li

Chairman

Yangzhou, PRC, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Li, Mr. Xu Xinying, Mr. Xin Kexia and Ms. Liu Simei, one non-executive Director, namely Ms. Xu Honghong and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Jinyong, Mr. Chen Rui and Mr. Fung Tak Choi.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Huiyin Smart Community Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY CO.
03:38aHUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : Change of company name and company logo and stock short..
PU
01/03HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : (1) poll results of the extraordinary general meeting h..
PU
2019HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2019HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : (1) proposed share consolidation (2) proposed change of..
PU
2019HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to ..
PU
2019HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : Proposed share consolidation and proposed change of com..
PU
2019HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
2019HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : Satisfaction of all resumption conditions and resumptio..
PU
More news
Chart HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Ke Xia Xin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Li Yuan Chairman
Zhi Jin Wang Chief Financial Officer
Shui Wen Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Xinying Xu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY CO., LTD.1,767.13%45
SONY CORPORATION4.91%86 473
PANASONIC CORPORATION21.65%23 427
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%20 815
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 570
TCL CORPORATION--.--%9 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group