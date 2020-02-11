Huiyin Smart Community : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND COMPANY LOGO AND STOCK SHORT NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(formerly known as Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. 匯銀智慧社區有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1280)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND COMPANY LOGO AND

STOCK SHORT NAME

References are made to the announcement of Qidian International Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. 匯銀智慧社區有限公司) (the "Company") dated 3 December 2019, the circular of the Company dated 16 December 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company relating to the poll results of the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 3 January 2020. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND COMPANY LOGO

The Board is pleased to announce that following the passing of the special resolution in relation to the Change of Company Name at the EGM held on 3 January 2020, the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name of the Company was issued by the Registry of Companies in the Cayman Islands on 3 January 2020 certifying that the change of name of the Company to "Qidian International Co., Ltd." and the adoption of dual foreign name "奇點國際有限公司" of the Company has become effective. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 23 January 2020 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong).