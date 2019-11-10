Huiyin Smart Community : SATISFACTION OF ALL RESUMPTION CONDITIONS AND RESUMPTION GUIDANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING 0 11/10/2019 | 07:00pm EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY CO., LTD. 匯 銀 智 慧 社 區 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1280) SATISFACTION OF ALL RESUMPTION CONDITIONS AND RESUMPTION GUIDANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING This announcement is made by Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules. Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 March 2018, 2 April 2018, 6 April 2018, 12 April 2018, 26 April 2018, 4 May 2018, 16 May 2018, 17 May 2018, 25 May 2018, 15 June 2018, 20 June 2018, 26 June 2018, 2 July 2018, 5 July 2018, 26 July 2018, 3 August 2018, 24 August 2018, 30 August 2018, 3 September 2018, 10 September 2018, 20 September 2018, 26 September 2018, 26 October 2018, 5 November 2018, 9 November 2018, 26 November 2018, 10 December 2018, 26 December 2018, 27 January 2019, 28 January 2019, 31 January 2019, 19 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 26 February 2019, 1 March 2019, 8 March 2019, 22 March 2019, 26 March 2019, 26 April 2019, 21 May 2019, 16 June 2019, 20 June 2019, 21 June 2019, 26 June 2019, 26 July 2019, 12 August 2019, 23 August 2019, 26 August 2019, 30 August 2019, 10 September 2019, 26 September 2019 and 25 October 2019. − 1 − BACKGROUND At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 March 2018. As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 16 May 2018, in which the Stock Exchange imposed the following resumption conditions (the "Resumption Conditions") on the Company: complete an appropriate investigation to address the audit issues identified by PricewaterhouseCoopers (" PwC ") (the " Resumption Condition 1 "); publish all outstanding financial results under the Listing Rules and address any audit qualifications (the " Resumption Condition 2 "); and inform the market of all material information for shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position, including the implications of the audit issues identified by PwC to the Group's assets, financial and operational position (the " Resumption Condition 3 "). Further, as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 20 September 2018, in which the Stock Exchange has set out the following resumption guidance (the "Resumption Guidance") for the Company: to extend the scope of the independent investigation with a view to identifying, if any, other material prepayments made by the Group which were not properly approved or supported, and assess and disclose their impact on the Group (the " Resumption Guidance (a) "); to demonstrate that the Company has put in place adequate internal control and procedures to comply with the Listing Rules (the " Resumption Guidance (b) "); to demonstrate that there is no reasonable regulatory concern about management integrity and/ or the integrity of any persons with substantial influence over the Company's management and operations, which will pose a risk to investors and damage market confidence (the " Resumption Guidance (c) "); and to demonstrate that the directors of the Company (the " Directors ") meet a standard of competence commensurate with their position as directors of a listed issuer to fulfil duties of skill, care and diligence as required under Rules 3.08 and 3.09 of the Listing Rules (the " Resumption Guidance (d) "). − 2 − SATISFACTION OF ALL RESUMPTION CONDITIONS AND RESUMPTION GUIDANCE As at the date of this announcement, the Company has fulfilled all of the Resumption Conditions and the Resumption Guidance, details of which are set out below. Resumption Condition 1 - complete an appropriate investigation to address the audit issues identified by PwC Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 26 March 2018 in relation to certain prepayments to two suppliers of the Group during the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "Prepayments"). As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 2 April 2018, the board (the "Board") of Directors established an independent investigation committee (the "Independent Investigation Committee") to look into and investigate the Prepayments (the "Investigation"). As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 12 April 2018, KPMG Advisory (China) Limited (the "Internal Control Consultant") has been engaged on 9 April 2018 by the Independent Investigation Committee to conduct an investigation on matters relating to the Prepayments. As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 3 September 2018, the Internal Control Consultant has completed the Investigation and issued the investigation report (the "Investigation Report"), key findings of which have been summarised in the announcement. As disclosed in the Company's announcement issued on the same date of 3 September 2018, the Internal Control Consultant has conducted an on-site internal control review to assist the Independent Investigation Committee to review the internal control procedures for any prepayment made by the management of the Company and issued the internal control review report (the "Internal Control Report"), a summary of which is provided in the announcement. As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 7 September 2018, the Independent Investigation Committee has issued a report in relation to the Investigation upon review of the Investigation Report, the Internal Control Report and a memorandum of advice from the PRC legal counsel of the Independent Investigation Committee on certain PRC legal issues. − 3 − Resumption Guidance (a) - to extend the scope of the independent investigation with a view to identifying, if any, other material prepayments made by the Group which were not properly approved or supported, and assess and disclose their impact on the Group As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 28 January 2019, in order to satisfy the Resumption Guidance (a), the Internal Control Consultant was further engaged by the Independent Investigation Committee to assist its extended investigation and issued investigation reports in relation to the extended investigation scope (the "Stage Two Investigation Report"), a summary of which is provided in the announcement. As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 28 January 2019, the Internal Control Consultant was further engaged by the Independent Investigation Committee to assist its investigation into several specific matters requested by PwC and issued investigation reports in relation to these specific matters (the "Stage Three Investigation Report", together with the Stage Two Investigation Report are referred as the "Extended Investigation Reports"), a summary of which is provided in the announcement. In light of the technical limitations set out in findings and remarks made by the Internal Control Consultant in the Investigation Report, the Internal Control Report, the Extended Investigation Reports, the Independent Investigation Committee has, to its best endeavours, identified part of the reasons that may be attributable to the occurrence of the Prepayments and the weaknesses and issues of the then internal control system of the Group. Nevertheless, the Independent Investigation Committee, having exploited all means for the Investigation, was restricted to identify with certainty the cause of the issues relating to the audit issues identified by the PwC due to the reluctance of relevant third parties, previous management member and employees to cooperate and assist in the Investigation and unavailability of sufficient supporting documents and information to understand the commercial bases and decision making process associated with the Prepayments (the "Limitations"). The Independent Investigation Committee thus is of the view that any further investigations are not expected to provide any additional findings for the result of the Investigation. Despite the Limitations and other difficulties encountered in the Investigation, the Independent Investigation Committee is of the view that the Investigation and the reports issued in connection with the Investigation are sufficient and effective to provide assistance to the Company to rectify the issues arising or relating to the Prepayments for the purpose of minimising the impact on the Company and to take preventive measure to enhance corporate governance and internal control system of the Group. − 4 − Resumption Condition 2 - publish all outstanding financial results under the Listing Rules and address any audit qualifications The Company has published all the outstanding financial results and reports in satisfaction of the Resumption Condition 2. The table below sets out the date of publication of, and the weblink to, the relevant financial results and reports. Date of Financial results/reports publication Weblink 2017 annual results 31 January 2019 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ announcement (final sehk/2019/0131/ltn201901311137.pdf results for the year ended 31 December 2017) ("2017 Annual Results") 2017 annual report (annual 4 February 2019 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ report for the year ended sehk/2019/0204/ltn20190204335.pdf 31 December 2017) ("2017 Annual Report") 2018 interim results 21 February 2019 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ announcement (interim sehk/2019/0221/ltn20190221031.pdf results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018) 2018 interim report (interim 24 February 2019 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ report for the 6 months sehk/2019/0224/ltn20190224019.pdf ended 30 June 2018) 2018 annual results 16 June 2019 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ announcement (final sehk/2019/0616/ltn20190616017.pdf results for the year ended 31 December 2018) ("2018 Annual Results") 2018 annual report (annual 21 June 2019 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ report for the year ended sehk/2019/0621/ltn20190621898.pdf 31 December 2018) ("2018 Annual Report") 2019 interim results 30 August 2019 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ announcement (interim sehk/2019/0830/ltn20190830213.pdf results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019) 2019 interim report (interim 30 August 2019 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ report for the 6 months sehk/2019/0830/ltn20190830231.pdf ended 30 June 2019) PwC included a disclaimer in both the 2017 Annual Results and the 2017 Annual Report, which was due to the absence of sufficient audit evidence in connection with the Prepayments, (ii) prepayment to an air-conditioner supplier, (iii) the financial service agreement with Lucky Express Holdings Limited and (iv) payment to an individual for a consulting service agreement. Due to the Limitations, the Board and − 5 − the Independent Investigation Committee are of the view that neither the Investigation nor other solutions could assist the Board to collect further audit evidence or provide any additional insights on any wrongdoing committed by any person in connection with the audit issues raised by PwC. It is further noted that, except for the possible effects of the limitations in evidence expressed in PwC's disclaimer of opinion issued for the 2017 Annual Results and the 2017 Annual Report ("Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion 2017"), the Company's auditors have opined in the 2018 Annual Results and 2018 Annual Report that the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 gave a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2018, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and have been properly prepared in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622). With the full awareness of the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion 2017 raised by PwC, the Company's auditors had adopted a high level audit standard with additional procedures to audit the 2018 Annual Results including extended the review scope of financial information and legal audits. The audit results have shown that there is no continuing effect of all the transactions that give rise to the audit issues raised by PwC and any parties relating to such transactions. The Company's auditors considered that the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion 2017 and the consequential qualified opinion for 2018, other than the comparability of the Company's 2019 year-end financial statements against corresponding 2018 figures which may be affected by the limitations described in the 2017 Annual Results, it had not been aware of any matters (including the Basis for the Disclaimer of Opinion 2017) that might have a continuing effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ending 31 December 2019 and the audit results of these financial statements. The Board is of the view that the impact of the audit issues contained in the 2017 Annual Results has been duly eliminated during the year ended 31 December 2018 and therefore, based on the Company's auditors' confirmation, other than the comparability of the Company's 2019 year-end financial statements against corresponding 2018 figures which may be affected by the limitations described in the 2017 Annual Results, any disclaimer of opinion or other audit qualifications in respect of such audit issues would no longer be required going forward. − 6 − Resumption Condition 3 - inform the market of all material information for shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position, including the implications of the audit issues identified by PwC to the Group's assets, financial and operational position Since the suspension of trading in its shares, the Company has been keeping its shareholders and investors informed of all material information to appraise the Company's position by way of announcements on the website of the Stock Exchange, including but not limited to market updates of all material information on a monthly basis where applicable. Resumption Guidance (b) - to demonstrate that the Company has put in place adequate internal control and procedures to comply with the Listing Rules In response to the issues discovered in the Investigation Report, the Internal Control Report, and the Extended Investigation Reports, the Company has taken immediate and proactive steps to implement the action plans to rectify those issues with its best endeavours, including but not limited to improvement of the existing internal control system and establishment of written policies and procedures as recommended by the Internal Control Consultant in relation to prepayment approval process, supplier selection and credit assessment and other aspects in connection with the management of the Group. The Company's auditors have reviewed the Group's internal control procedures for the year ended 31 December 2018 for the purpose of issuing the 2018 Annual Report. Up to the issue of the 2018 Annual Report on 21 June 2019, except for the Basis for the Disclaimer of Opinion 2017, the Company's auditors had never discovered any irregularities in relation to the internal control of the Group or raised any enquiries or discovered any matters similar to the Prepayments or other transaction relating to the audit issues raised by PwC. On this basis, the Board and the Independent Investigation Committee are of the view that the 2018 Annual Reports have sufficiently assured that the internal control enhancements have been implemented across the Group. In addition, as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 21 May 2019, an internal control consultant was engaged to conduct a follow-up review (the "Follow-upReview") of the rectification works conducted by Yangzhou Huiyin Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yangzhou Huiyin"), the only existing operating subsidiary of the Group involved in the Prepayments, during the period between 1 September 2018 and 31 March 2019 in relation to the internal control weaknesses of the Group identified in the Internal Control Review Report, the Investigation Report, the Extended Investigation Reports. A summary of the report on the Follow-up Review was provided in the Company's announcements dated 21 May 2019 and 20 − 7 − June 2019, which proves the effectiveness of the internal control rectification and enhancement with the conclusion of the internal control consultant that Yangzhou Huiyin has implemented the rectification requirements at the system level and assumed management responsibility at the operation level. Resumption Guidance (c) - to demonstrate that there is no reasonable regulatory concern about management integrity and/ or the integrity of any persons with substantial influence over the Company's management and operations, which will pose a risk to investors and damage market confidence Based on the findings of the Investigation Report and the Extended Investigation Reports and the fact that the Yangzhou City Public Security Bureau (Hanjiang Branch) has concluded that there was no criminal offence committed in relation to the Prepayments, there is no direct evidence which is entirely clear to support that any Director was at any material time in breach of his or her director's duties to the Company or otherwise in breach of the applicable laws and regulations in the PRC. The Company and the Independent Investigation Committee are not aware of any fraudulent act that might have been committed in relation to the making of the Prepayments. As disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 4 May 2018 and 10 September 2018, Mr. Cao Kuanping ("Mr. Cao"), an executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company who had a significant influence over the Group when the Prepayments took place was suspended from his duties and later resigned on 9 September 2018. Members of the then Board when the Prepayments took place have all resigned after the resignation of Mr. Cao. None of the current members of the Board (i) was involved in any of the transactions relating to the Prepayments or other transactions at issue, or (ii) has connections with Mr. Cao, the then members of the previous Board and the then substantial shareholders of the Company at the material time. With the progress of the Investigation, the weaknesses of the then internal control system has gradually unveiled. There was no written internal control policy governing the application for prepayment with a specific approval standard and the problematic Prepayments did not go through the proper scrutiny of the then Board, which did not have the opportunity to be involved in the decision making process of the transactions relating to the Prepayments and other transactions at issue. The current Board was fully aware of the serious impact of the Prepayments to the Group and had immediately and fully assisted the Independent Investigation Committee to conduct an extensive investigation on the Prepayments. − 8 − Upon a detailed analysis on the findings of the Internal Control Review Report, the Investigation Report and the Extended Investigation Reports, every member of the current Board has been using his/her best endeavours to rectify the issues in relation to the Prepayments and proactively participate in the design and implementation of the internal control enhancement involved substantial preparation works such as collecting massive data of the Group's finance and operation, conducting numerous rounds of internal and external discussions and analysing the practicality of the internal control measures. Without the influence of Mr. Cao and the then management of the Company, the improved internal control system has effectively assisted the Group to rectify the prepayment loophole since 1 September 2018. According to the findings of the Rectification Report and the 2018 Auditor's Report, the Group had not experienced any other transaction at issue after 1 September 2018. On this basis, the Board is of the view that there is no reasonable regulatory concern about management integrity and/or the integrity of any persons with substantial influence over the Company's management and operations, which will pose a risk to investors and damage market confidence. Resumption Guidance (d) - to demonstrate that the Directors meet a standard of competence commensurate with their position as directors of a listed issuer to fulfil duties of skill, care and diligence as required under Rules 3.08 and 3.09 of the Listing Rules The Board is of the view that each member of the current Board had been able to individually and collectively fulfil their duties of skill, care and diligence as required under Rules 3.08 and 3.09 of the Listing Rules. The composition of the current Board consists of experienced management from different backgrounds including, amongst others, business management, sales and marketing, legal profession, accounting and finance, etc. Each current member of the Board in average has more than 15 years' experience in his/her respective area of expertise. Since March 2018, members of the current board have been working on the internal control enhancement of the Group by utilising their respective knowledge and experience to provide valuable suggestions to the Group in respect of the design, development, implementation and review of the corporate governance and risk management of the Group. The positive result of the Rectification Report has already recognised the current Directors' contribution to the Group as well as their skills and competence as a director of a listed company as required under the Listing Rules. − 9 − Furthermore, each member of the current Board has diligently used his/her best endeavours to participate in handling every matters caused by the Prepayments and other transactions at issue and has spent enormous efforts and time on leading the Group out of the plight including, amongst others: taking proactive actions to minimise the impact of the transactions relating to the Prepayments and other transactions at issue to the Group's finance and operation : the current Board has ceased the business relationships with relevant suppliers in issue to minimise the financial impact to the Group. On 20 August 2018, Yangzhou Huiyin commenced legal proceedings against two suppliers, Jiangsu Zhipu Electric Co., Ltd.* ( 江蘇致普電器有限公司 ) and Suohai Electronics Co., Ltd.* ( 揚州索海電子有限公司 ), in respect of, among others, the Prepayments. As at the date of this announcement, the relevant legal proceedings are still on-going. The Company will make further announcement(s) to update the Shareholders and the public as and when appropriate; assisting the Investigation, the Internal Control Review, the PRC Internal Control Review and the Follow-up Review : to facilitate the relevant reviews and investigations on the Group, the current Board has been proactively assisting the collection of data required and has been timely and efficiently meeting with various professional parties in order to assist them in understanding the information of the Group and to accelerate the overall investigation/review progress; enhancing the internal control policies of the Group to prevent any unauthorised prepayment transactions and irregularities in the future : since the Prepayments have exposed issues in the Group's weak corporate governance in 2018, the current Board has been very proactively on improving the internal control policies of the Group by updating or formalising, including but not limited to, the internal control manual governing the general internal control system of the Group; the authorisation matrix regulating the Group's authorisation procedures for various matters in relation to market, business, after-sales management, finance, human resources and administration; the procurement management manual stipulating the qualifications and evaluation on the performance of suppliers; and the administrative measures for the conflict of interest requiring all employees to report any conflict of interest matters at the end of every year. The current Board has also issued numerous written interim guidance in specific areas to its employees during the interval of the preparation of the abovementioned official internal control policies. The current Board will proactively review the status of the Group's internal control and update relevant policies constantly; − 10 − fully cooperating with the Stock Exchange to provide the most updated development of the Investigation and information in relation to the Prepayments and other issues promptly and unreservedly : the members of the current Board have collected and analysed massive data of the Group, sought for professional advices and conducted in-depth discussions to prepare various responses to the Stock Exchange's enquires in a prompt and unreserved manner; and using their best endeavours to expand business development of the Group to enhance the financial performance of the Group : for example, in October 2019, the Group has secured more framework agreements with its customers, amongst which two customers have reached an agreement with Yangzhou Huiyin in relation to the procurement amounts for three months ended 31 December 2019. The members of the current Board understand that it is their duties and responsibilities to avoid conflicts between their personal interest and the interests of the Company, to act for the benefit of the Company as a whole and to ensure compliance with the Listing Rules. The Company respectfully submits that each of the current Director has demonstrated the degree of skill, care and diligence as may reasonably be expected of a person of his/her knowledge and experience and holding his/her office under Rules 3.08 and 3.09 of the Listing Rules. RESUMPTION OF TRADING Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 26 March 2018. As all the Resumption Conditions and Resumption Guidance have been satisfied, the Company has made an application to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 11 November 2019. By order of the Board Huiyin Smart Community Co., Ltd. Yuan Li Chairman Yangzhou, PRC, 11 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Li, Mr. Xin Kexia, Mr. Xu Xinying and Ms. Liu Simei, one non-executive Director, namely Ms. Xu Honghong, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Jinyong, Mr. Chen Rui and Mr. Fung Tak Choi.

