Human Unitec International Inc Announces Acquisition of a Biomass Plant and Positive Milestones for Its GRONE Projects.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2020) - Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC PINK: HMNU), "The Company", is a Project Finance, development and assets management Corporation focused in sustainability, medical & wellness and green energy.





On May 11, 2020 the Company entered in to a contract with Palladium Investments SA, a Swiss subsidiary of ILDA INVESTMENTS SA, for the sale of the first of six GRONE plants for the recycling of solid waste management for $43.000.000. (www.hmnuinc.com) (www.ildaag.com) The Company received the confirmation by Studio Pezzella of issuance of a $3.000.000,00 revolving guarantee and incoming transfer in trust according to the terms and conditions of the contract.

On June 26, 2020, the Company entered into a binding joint venture for the construction and operation of a tires recycling 10 ton capacity GRONE for a total of 1.800.000,00 with Gruppo Sedda of Porto Torres, Italy.

The first phase of these contracts has been completed successfully and the Company and its project team are working on completion of the next set of milestones.

On July 14, 2020, the Company entered into a binding purchase agreement with Società Agricola Caletta Energy and Gaetano Tedeschi, Civil Engineer, to acquire a Biomass Plant located and operating in Cecina, Italy for €800.000,00. This Biomass plant has an official 20 year contract with GSE, a governmental financial institution, where GSE has contracted to purchase 100% of the energy that the plant is and will be producing. At the present time the current production is yielding a yearly income of €250.000,00. Additionally, the current property contains over 50 hectares of land and is self-sufficient in combustion products for the plant's operation.

Gaetano Tedeschi, Civil Engineer, is one of the founders and brings to our Company his long time experience in the Green Energy. Mr. Tedeschi has agreed to join the project team at Human Unitec to ensure a successful deployment of this plant and completion of the GRONE facilities in Italy. A copy of the documents and GSE contract will be available on our website, www.hmnuinc.com.

On July 17, 2020, the Company filed its 2nd Quarter Filings and Financial Statements with OTC Markets. We are pleased with the return of our business activities in the Italian markets and we look forward to the forthcoming return in Canada for our healthcare projects and anticipate our subsidiaries will be providing increase revenues and earnings once the current pandemic is under control.

The Company has retained a new finance group in Italy who has developed institutional financing for the acquisition and development of additional renewable energy projects and has agreed to facilitate a substantial credit line where the European government supported foundations have appropriated a full range of grants and or public subventions that cover the cost of acquisition and working capital and operating cost for our GRONE and renewable energy projects for a period up to 12 years.

About the GRONE:

The Grone is a versatile waste sorting center that acts not only as a recycling center, but also a power plant aimed at eliminating the need for landfills. The modern landfill is a gross use of space and increasingly becoming a threat to the environment. The primary purpose of the Grone is to sort Municipal Solid Waste (metals, glass, plastic, textiles, paper, and bulky waste). The Grone separates each resource and allocates it to the proper recycling zone through an assembly line consisting of a 4-stage process. The waste is then used as fuel to maintain its perpetual power system. The power generated from the system can be used to power water desalination plants that offer fresh water to the respective community and revenue to the entities. Since 2016, the Company has been working with Health Target in completing the GRONE technology for commercial deployment. www.hmnuinc.com

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

