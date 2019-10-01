Humana : 2020 Medicare Health Plans Demonstrate More Ways to Care for the Whole Person

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that its Medicare Advantage plans for 2020 are designed to deliver more ways to care for the whole person through affordable health benefits and wellness programs with added convenience.

Highlights of Humana’s 2020 Medicare Advantage plans include:

Dental, hearing and vision coverage, fitness program memberships, home-delivered meals following an inpatient hospital stay, and an allowance for over-the-counter personal care items, at no additional cost, with most Humana Medicare Advantage plans;

Home support and resources for caregivers, rides to medical appointments and the gym, and acupuncture with select Humana Medicare Advantage plans;

A new Medicare Advantage plan, called Humana Honor, that’s designed with U.S. military veterans in mind.

Expanded Special Needs Plans (SNP) for Dual-Eligible (Medicare/Medicaid) members with nearly 100 such plans across 28 states offered for 2020.

Humana’s concerted effort to enhance members’ 2020 benefits, while keeping monthly premium costs stable, are focused on addressing the social determinants of health – environmental, economic and demographic factors that impact community health – such as food insecurity, transportation and social isolation.

“Humana is committed to demonstrating more ways to care for our millions of Medicare members across the country by providing them new tools, technologies and services that support their health and active aging,” said Alan Wheatley, president, Retail Segment at Humana. “For 2020, we’re offering more programs and benefits to address our members’ physical, social and medical needs; and, help them achieve their best health.”

Humana has served Medicare beneficiaries for more than three decades, with over 8.4 million Medicare members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as of June 30, 2019. More than 4 million of those members are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, which often provides them with extra coverage, such as prescription drug coverage and dental, hearing and vision benefits.

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) begins Oct. 15 and will end on Dec. 7, 2019. During this enrollment period, people with Medicare can choose Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans for the upcoming year. Humana’s 2020 Medicare offerings include a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, with coverage that takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Humana also offers Medicare Supplement plans, which can be purchased year-round.

Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicare Advantage (MA) plans include all the benefits of Original Medicare (Parts A and B) in addition to offering additional health and wellness benefits and services. Many Medicare Advantage offerings combine medical and prescription drug coverage into one, easy-to-use plan.

Humana offers a wide choice of Medicare Advantage plans across the country – from HMOs, to local and regional PPOs and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) plans – designed to meet a variety of needs. In 2020, Humana will expand HMO offerings into 160 new counties and introduce PPO plans in 172 new counties – marking a significant opportunity to serve more than 3-million additional Medicare-eligible individuals across the country.

Humana is also the health benefits provider for 6-million U.S. military service members and their families, and in 2020, will introduce a new Medicare Advantage plan designed with military veterans in mind called Humana Honor. The Humana Honor plan will be available next year in select markets in 28 states.

Many Humana Medicare Advantage plans include:

Coverage for Medicare Parts A and B, with predictable copayments and no deductibles

Part D prescription drug coverage (Medicare Advantage plans without Part D prescription coverage are also available)

Benefits for services that Medicare doesn’t cover, including routine eye exams, preventive dental care and hearing coverage. Nearly all of Humana’s 4-million Medicare Advantage members nationally have access to vision, dental and hearing benefits for 2020

Transportation to medical appointments and fitness centers. Nearly half of Humana’s 4-million Medicare Advantage members have transportation benefits with their plans.

Maximum out-of-pocket protection (on all Humana Medicare Advantage plans)

Programs designed to improve health and manage chronic conditions

In 2020, most Humana Medicare Advantage members will continue to have access to Go365TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps to improve and continue their healthy behaviors.

And, new for 2020, a primary care virtual visit benefit will be available on all Humana Medicare Advantage plans, reaching 4-million Humana Medicare Advantage members nationally. Members who may not have a primary care physician, or who may need additional support between doctor visits, can connect with a U.S. board-certified doctor using a phone, tablet* or laptop* anywhere at any time.

Humana will offer this expanded virtual capability next year for behavioral health, urgent and primary care. And it will make possible prescription refills or medication adjustments for members until they’re able to see their primary care doctor in person.

Copays for Humana’s virtual visit benefit range from $0 to $40 depending on the Medicare Advantage plan chosen for 2020.

Medicare Prescription Drug Plans

Humana again will offer a wide range of options for Medicare prescription drug coverage, including Medicare Advantage plans with prescription drug coverage, as well as standalone prescription drug plans.

For 2020, Humana will introduce a new co-branded prescription drug plan with Walmart Inc. This new plan, called Humana Walmart Value Rx, will have a national monthly plan premium of $13.20. In 2020, Humana will also offer the Humana Premier Rx and Humana Basic Rx stand-alone prescription drug plans nationally.

The prescription drug plans provide access to more than 60,000 pharmacies across the country, including preferred cost sharing at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walmart Neighborhood Market and Humana pharmacies on the Premier and Value drug plans mentioned above.

Health and Well-Being Resources

Humana Medicare Advantage members often enjoy a variety of programs and services that foster healthy behaviors and promote lifelong well-being. For example:

A SilverSneakers® fitness program specially designed for Medicare Advantage members**

SmartSummary and SmartSummaryRx, which provide easy-to-read, personalized statements after a member has a claim, show how members use their health plan and what they’ve spent on health care

Many Humana Medicare Advantage plans for 2020 will continue to provide members with an allowance for a wide array of over-the-counter personal care items like toothbrushes and toothpaste, pill boxes, aspirin, cough and cold medicines, eye drops, vitamins, heating pads, compression stockings and other supplies for diabetics, plastic bandages and other first aid items. The over-the-counter allowance varies based on the Medicare Advantage plan chosen.

In addition, eligible Humana Medicare Advantage members who need help remaining independent at home have access to their own personal care manager through Humana At HomeSM. Humana At Home Care Managers will call or visit qualifying Medicare Advantage members regularly and provide personalized education and assistance in accessing resources for medications, transportation and more.

Eligible members leaving a hospital who are at high risk to be readmitted, can get help understanding and accessing the support they need to make the transition back home as smooth as possible.

For More Information

For more information about Humana’s 2020 Medicare offerings, visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or call toll-free 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711). Licensed sales agents are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

* Message and data rates may apply.

**Not available with all plans.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS organization and a stand-alone prescription drug plan with a Medicare contract. Humana is also a Coordinated Care Plan with both a Medicare contract and a contract with the applicable state Medicaid agencies. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other Pharmacies are available in our network. Limitations on virtual visit health care and prescription services are delivered via remote access technology and communications vary by state. Virtual visit services are not a substitute for emergency care and are not intended to replace your primary care provider or other providers in your network. Telepsychiatry services are also currently available to Humana Medicare Advantage members at selected locations. Services recommended as suitable for telehealth care are provided for informational use only and should not be construed as medical advice or used in place of consulting a licensed medical professional.

Y0040_GCHKMGXEN_M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005803/en/