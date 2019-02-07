Humana : Aledade and Humana Announce Agreement Expanding Value-Based Care for Humana Medicare Advantage Members in Three States

Aledade, Inc. and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced a value-based care agreement to broaden the availability of coordinated, quality care for Humana Medicare Advantage members in three states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005530/en/

Through this agreement, physicians in Aledade’s Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia who currently participate in Humana’s Medicare Advantage network are able to utilize tools and resources from both organizations to help deliver value-based care to Humana Medicare Advantage members.

“We’re delighted to be able to deliver value-based care to an expanded patient population through this agreement with Humana,” said Dr. Farzad Mostashari, co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “Humana shares our dedication to improving patient health and lowering health care costs by empowering independent physicians to thrive in value-based care arrangements.”

Aledade partners with independent primary care practices to build and lead ACOs that participate in a variety of value-based care arrangements. These ACOs focus on delivering preventive care, reducing unnecessary or repetitive care, and better coordinating patient care. Aledade supports physicians with a comprehensive range of capabilities that include cutting-edge data analytics; user-friendly care management; patient outreach tools and regulatory expertise; and local, hands-on support.

“Humana is pleased to expand the availability of value-based care in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia,” said Oraida Roman, Vice President of Humana’s Value-Based Strategies Organization. “This agreement reflects a strong, mutual belief by Aledade and Humana that value-based care is key to enhancing both the patient experience and patient outcomes.”

The agreement with Aledade is part of Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;

Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;

Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;

Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and

Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Dec. 31, 2018, Humana has more than two million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 115,000 commercial members who are cared for by more than 53,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is approximately 3.6 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they’ve always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that include cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 4,000 participating providers in 24 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 35 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 500,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GHHKEA9EN_C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005530/en/