Humana : Aledade and Humana Announce Agreement Expanding Value-Based Care for Humana Medicare Advantage Members in Three States

Aledade,
Inc. and leading health and well-being company Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced a value-based care agreement to
broaden the availability of coordinated, quality care for Humana
Medicare Advantage members in three states.
Through this agreement, physicians in Aledade’s Accountable Care
Organizations (ACOs) in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia who
currently participate in Humana’s Medicare Advantage network are able to
utilize tools and resources from both organizations to help deliver
value-based care to Humana Medicare Advantage members.
“We’re delighted to be able to deliver value-based care to an expanded
patient population through this agreement with Humana,” said Dr. Farzad
Mostashari, co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “Humana shares our dedication
to improving patient health and lowering health care costs by empowering
independent physicians to thrive in value-based care arrangements.”
Aledade partners with independent primary care practices to build and
lead ACOs that participate in a variety of value-based care
arrangements. These ACOs focus on delivering preventive care, reducing
unnecessary or repetitive care, and better coordinating patient care.
Aledade supports physicians with a comprehensive range of capabilities
that include cutting-edge data analytics; user-friendly care management;
patient outreach tools and regulatory expertise; and local, hands-on
support.
“Humana is pleased to expand the availability of value-based care in
Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia,” said Oraida Roman, Vice
President of Humana’s Value-Based Strategies Organization. “This
agreement reflects a strong, mutual belief by Aledade and Humana that
value-based care is key to enhancing both the patient experience and
patient outcomes.”
The agreement with Aledade is part of Humana’s longstanding commitment
to value-based care, which emphasizes:
More personal time with health professionals and personalized care
that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;
Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on
preventing illness;
Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus
on avoiding health complications;
Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect
physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the
patient; and
Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their
patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they
provide (fee-for-service).
Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of
Dec. 31, 2018, Humana has more than two million individual Medicare
Advantage members and approximately 115,000 commercial members who are
cared for by more than 53,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000
value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s
total Medicare Advantage membership is approximately 3.6 million
members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based
and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.
About Aledade
Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health
centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations
(ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers
physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they’ve always
wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade
offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that include cutting-edge
data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory
expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from
attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 4,000 participating
providers in 24 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across
over 35 value-based government and commercial contracts representing
more than 500,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com
follow on Twitter or
Facebook.
About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and
specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in
care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new
kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being
and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for
people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel,
and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
Additional Information
Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS organization with a
Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract
renewal. Other providers are available in our network. The provider may
also contract with other Plans.
