Humana : CarePlus Health Plans Once Again Achieves Medicare's Highest Quality Rating

10/11/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

This marks the second year in a row and the third time overall that CarePlus’ Medicare Advantage health plan in Florida achieved the 5-star rating

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Medicare Advantage plan in Florida achieved 5-stars – the highest possible rating – from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the 2020 plan year. This marks the second year in a row and the third time overall that the CarePlus Medicare Advantage HMO, offered throughout Florida, received the top rating. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

CarePlus currently serves approximately 140,000 Medicare members throughout Florida. The Star Ratings are posted at www.medicare.gov.

“We recognize that we could not achieve this top rating without the collaboration of the caring primary care physicians who offer high quality medical care to our members,” said CarePlus Regional President Bruno Piquin. “We are especially honored to have CMS recognize CarePlus with its highest quality rating two years in a row, which acknowledges the hard work our employees do to provide the best possible service to our members.”

The Medicare 5-star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in nine categories, including:

  • Staying Healthy: Screenings, Tests and Vaccines
  • Managing Chronic (Long Term) Conditions
  • Member Experience with Health Plan
  • Member Complaints and Changes in the Health Plan’s Performance
  • Health Plan Customer Service
  • Drug Plan Customer Service
  • Member Complaints and Changes in the Drug Plan’s Performance
  • Member Experience with Drug Plan
  • Drug Safety and Accuracy of Drug Pricing

People who are Medicare‐eligible can find out more about CarePlus Health Plans by contacting 1-855-450-1352, (TTY 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week, or visiting www.careplushealthplans.com.

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a recognized leader in health care delivery, has been in operation in the state of Florida for 20 years. CarePlus is committed to enriching the health care experience for consumers and business partners through the provision of Medicare Advantage HMO health plans. With corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, the company offers a broad choice of Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans to approximately 140,000 Medicare Advantage members located throughout Florida. More information is available at www.careplushealthplans.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders;
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings;
  • Most recent investor conference presentations;
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls;
  • Calendar of events; and
  • Corporate Governance information.

CarePlus is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.


© Business Wire 2019
