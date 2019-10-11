Humana : CarePlus Health Plans Once Again Achieves Medicare's Highest Quality Rating

This marks the second year in a row and the third time overall that CarePlus’ Medicare Advantage health plan in Florida achieved the 5-star rating

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Medicare Advantage plan in Florida achieved 5-stars – the highest possible rating – from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the 2020 plan year. This marks the second year in a row and the third time overall that the CarePlus Medicare Advantage HMO, offered throughout Florida, received the top rating. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

CarePlus currently serves approximately 140,000 Medicare members throughout Florida. The Star Ratings are posted at www.medicare.gov.

“We recognize that we could not achieve this top rating without the collaboration of the caring primary care physicians who offer high quality medical care to our members,” said CarePlus Regional President Bruno Piquin. “We are especially honored to have CMS recognize CarePlus with its highest quality rating two years in a row, which acknowledges the hard work our employees do to provide the best possible service to our members.”

The Medicare 5-star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in nine categories, including:

Staying Healthy: Screenings, Tests and Vaccines

Managing Chronic (Long Term) Conditions

Member Experience with Health Plan

Member Complaints and Changes in the Health Plan’s Performance

Health Plan Customer Service

Drug Plan Customer Service

Member Complaints and Changes in the Drug Plan’s Performance

Member Experience with Drug Plan

Drug Safety and Accuracy of Drug Pricing

People who are Medicare‐eligible can find out more about CarePlus Health Plans by contacting 1-855-450-1352, (TTY 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week, or visiting www.careplushealthplans.com.

CarePlus is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

