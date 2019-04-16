Humana Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2016 -- Data Talk

Humana Inc. (HUM) is currently at $237.59, down $16.41 or 6.46%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 21, 2017, when it closed at $236.42

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 7, 2016, when it fell 9.58%

-- On Monday, shares of insurers UnitedHealth, Humana Inc. and Cigna Corp. all were down because of concerns over stringent regulation on managed-care businesses

-- Shares of health-care companies including Molina Healthcare, Anthem and Humana were down last week following news regarding proposed changes that could reshape the coverage available for U.S. consumers and what insurers can charge for plans

-- Down 10.68% month-to-date

-- Down 17.07% year-to-date

-- Down 32.88% from its all-time closing high of $353.98 on Nov. 7, 2018

-- Down 19.81% from 52 weeks ago (April 17, 2018), when it closed at $296.29

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Fourth-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

