Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Humana    HUM

HUMANA

(HUM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Humana Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2016 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Humana Inc. (HUM) is currently at $237.59, down $16.41 or 6.46%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 21, 2017, when it closed at $236.42

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 7, 2016, when it fell 9.58%

-- On Monday, shares of insurers UnitedHealth, Humana Inc. and Cigna Corp. all were down because of concerns over stringent regulation on managed-care businesses

-- Shares of health-care companies including Molina Healthcare, Anthem and Humana were down last week following news regarding proposed changes that could reshape the coverage available for U.S. consumers and what insurers can charge for plans

-- Down 10.68% month-to-date

-- Down 17.07% year-to-date

-- Down 32.88% from its all-time closing high of $353.98 on Nov. 7, 2018

-- Down 19.81% from 52 weeks ago (April 17, 2018), when it closed at $296.29

-- Down 32.88% from its 52-week closing high of $353.98 on Nov. 7, 2018

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Fourth-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:32:23 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 26447.81 Delayed Quote.13.11%
HUMANA -7.56% 236 Delayed Quote.-11.58%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 7652.306142 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.28% 7999.58 Delayed Quote.20.33%
S&P 500 0.09% 2908.98 Delayed Quote.15.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUMANA
12:02pHumana Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2016 -- ..
DJ
10:02aHUMANA : Launches Oncology Model of Care Program to Improve the Patient Experien..
BU
09:20aUnitedHealth beats first-quarter profit view, raises 2019 forecast
RE
04/10HUMANA : West Virginia Senior Sports Classic to Kick Off May 2 in Charleston, Pr..
BU
04/08HUMANA INC. : to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019
BU
04/08HUMANA : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
04/08HUMANA : The Black Health Care Coalition and Humana Announce “More Healthy..
BU
04/02What AI Can Tell From Listening to You -- WSJ -2-
DJ
04/02What AI Can Tell From Listening to You -- WSJ
DJ
04/01HUMANA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 63 438 M
EBIT 2019 3 285 M
Net income 2019 2 298 M
Debt 2019 2 665 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 14,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 34 452 M
Chart HUMANA
Duration : Period :
Humana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 360 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip Painter Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA-11.58%34 452
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-7.59%220 886
ANTHEM INC0.10%67 627
CIGNA CORP-15.44%62 198
CENTENE CORPORATION-7.68%21 989
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS14.32%13 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About