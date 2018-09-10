UNITED STATES

Humana Inc. 61-0647538 1-5975

STREET

500 West Main Street

CITY

STATE

Louisville

KY

40202

AREA CODE 502

Bruce D. Broussard

Bruce D. Broussard

(b) RELATIONSHIP TO

ISSUER

President & Chief Executive

Officer

(c) ADDRESS STREET

500 W. Main Street

Louisville KY 40202

Louis v illeKY

40202

NUMBER 580-1000

3 (a)

Title of the Class of Securities To Be Sold

(b)

Name and Address of Each Broker Through Whom the Securities Are To Be Offered or Each Market Maker who is Acquiring the Securities

Acquiring the Securities

Common
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. 9899 Schwab Way

Lone Tree, CO 80124

(d)

(e)

Number of Shares or Other Units To Be Sold

18, 000

$6, 043, 860. 00 based on FMV on 9/7/2018 of $335. 77

137,763,407 as of 6/ 30/ 2018

(f)

(g)

Approximate Date of Sale

9/ 10/ 2018

Name of

N YSESEC 1147 (08-07)

TABLE I - SECURITIES TO BE SOLD

Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor.

Title of the ClassDate you Acquired

Nature of Acquisition Transaction

Name of the Person from Whom Acquired Amount Date of Nature (if gift, also give date donor acquired of Pa yme nt of Securities Acquired

Pa yme nt

C om m on

2/ 20/ 2016

Restricted Stock Units

I s s uer

18,000 N/AN/A

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

TABLE II - SECURITIES SOLD DURING THE PAST 3 MONTHS

Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold.

Amount of

Name and Address of Seller

Title of Securities Sold Date of Sale Securities Sold Gross Proceeds

9/10/2018

/s/ Bruce D. Broussard

