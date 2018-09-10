UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 144
NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES
PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
ATTENTION:

OMB Number: 3 2 3 5 -0 1 0 1
Expires: December 31, 2018 Estimated average burden hours per response . . . . . . . . . 1.00
DOCUMENT SEQUENCE NO. CUSIP NUMBER
WORK LOCATION
|
1 (a) NAME OF ISSUER (Please type or print)
|
(b) IRS IDENT. NO.
|
(c) S.E.C. FILE NO.
|
Humana Inc.
|
61-0647538
|
1-5975
|
1 (d) ADDRESS OF ISSUER
ZIP CODE
STREET
500 West Main Street
CITY
STATE
(e) T ELEPH ON ELouis v ille
KY
40202
OMB APPROVAL
SEC USE ONLY
AREA CODE 502
2 (a) NAME OF PERSON FOR WHOSE ACCOUNT THE SECURITIES ARE TO BE SOLD
Bruce D. Broussard
(b) RELATIONSHIP TO
ISSUER
President & Chief Executive
Officer
(c) ADDRESS STREET
500 W. Main Street
CITYSTATEZIP CODE
Louis v illeKY
40202

NUMBER 580-1000
3 (a)
Title of the Class of Securities To Be Sold
(b)
Name and Address of Each Broker Through Whom the Securities Are To Be Offered or Each Market Maker who is
Acquiring the Securities
C om m onCharles Schwab & Co., Inc. 9899 Schwab Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
(d)
(e)
B r o ker -D eal er File Number
2. (a) Name of person for whose account the securities are to be sold
(b) Such person's relationship to the issuer (e.g., officer, director, 10%stockholder, or member of immediate family of any of the foregoing)
(c) Such person's address, including zip code
Number of Shares or Other Units
To Be Sold (See Instr. 3 (c))
Val u e (See Instr. 3(d)
A g g r eg ate
M ar ket
Number of Shares or Other Units Outstanding (See Instr. 3(e))
18, 000
$6, 043, 860. 00 based on FMV on 9/7/2018 of $335. 77
137,763,407 as of 6/ 30/ 2018
(f)
(g)
Approximate Date of Sale
(See Instr. 3(f)) (MO. DAY YR.)
9/ 10/ 2018
Name of
Each Securities Exch an g e (See instr. 3 g))
N YSESEC 1147 (08-07)
TABLE I - SECURITIES TO BE SOLD
Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor.
Title of the ClassDate you Acquired
Nature of Acquisition Transaction
|
Name of the Person from Whom Acquired
|
Amount
|
Date of Nature
|
(if gift, also give date donor acquired
|
of
|
Pa yme nt of
Securities Acquired
Pa yme nt
C om m on
2/ 20/ 2016
Restricted Stock Units
I s s uer
18,000 N/AN/A
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
TABLE II - SECURITIES SOLD DURING THE PAST 3 MONTHS
Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold.
Amount of
Name and Address of Seller
Title of Securities Sold Date of Sale Securities Sold Gross Proceeds
REMARKS:
ATTENTION:
The person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be sold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If such person has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.
9/10/2018
/s/ Bruce D. Broussard
DATE OF NOTICE
(SIGNATURE)
DATE OF PLAN OR GIVING OF INSTRUCTION,
IF RELYING ON RULE 10B5-1
ATTENTION: Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)
SEC 1147 (02-08)