Humana : Filed by "insiders" prior intended sale of restricted stock. Non-EDGAR filing

Humana : Filed by "insiders" prior intended sale of restricted stock.
0
08/22/2019 | 01:18pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 144
NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES
PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
Humana Inc.
61-0647538
1-5975
500 West Main Street
Louisville
KY
40202
502
580-1000
Brian P. LeClaire
Chief Information Officer
500 W. Main Street
Louisville
KY
40202
Common
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
7,239
$2,149,403.88
135,089,290 as of
8/22/2019
NYSE
9899 Schwab Way
based on FMV on
6/30/2019
Lone Tree, CO 80124
8/21/2019
of $296.92
Common
8/22/19
Stock Option Exercise
Issuer
2,073
8/22/2019
Cash
Common
8/22/19
Stock Option Exercise
Issuer
5,166
8/22/2019
Cash
