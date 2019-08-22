Log in
Humana : Filed by "insiders" prior intended sale of restricted stock. Non-EDGAR filing

0
08/22/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 144

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

ATTENTION: Transmit for filing 3 copies of this form concurrently with either placing an order with a broker to execute sale or executing a sale directly with a market maker.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0101

Expires:

December 31, 2019

Estimated average burden

hours per response. . . . . . . . . 1.00

SEC USE ONLY

DOCUMENT SEQUENCE NO.

CUSIP NUMBER

WORK LOCATION

1 (a)

NAME OF ISSUER (Please type or print)

(b) IRS IDENT. NO.

(c) S.E.C. FILE

Humana Inc.

61-0647538

NO.

1-5975

1 (d)

ADDRESS OF ISSUER

STREET

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

(e) TELEPHONE

500 West Main Street

Louisville

KY

40202

AREA CODE

NUMBER

502

580-1000

2 (a)

NAME OF PERSON FOR WHOSE ACCOUNT THE SECURITIES

(b) RELATIONSHIP TO

(c)

ADDRESS STREET

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

ARE TO BE SOLD

ISSUER

Brian P. LeClaire

Chief Information Officer

500 W. Main Street

Louisville

KY

40202

INSTRUCTION: The person filing this notice should contact the issuer to obtain the I.R.S. identification Number and the S.E.C. File Number

3 (a)

(b)

SEC USE ONLY(c)

(d)

(e)

(f)

(g)

Title of the

Number of Shares

Aggregate

Number of Shares

Approximate Date of Sale

Name of

Class of

Name and Address of Each Broker Through Whom

Broker-Dealer

or Other Units

Market

or Other Units

(See Instr. 3(f))

Each

Securities

the Securities Are To Be Offered or Each Market

File Number

To Be Sold

Value

Outstanding

(MO. DAY YR.)

Securities

To Be Sold

Maker who is Acquiring the Securities

(See Instr. 3 (c))

(See Instr. 3(d)

(See Instr. 3(e))

Exchange

(See instr.

3 g))

Common

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

7,239

$2,149,403.88

135,089,290 as of

8/22/2019

NYSE

9899 Schwab Way

based on FMV on

6/30/2019

Lone Tree, CO 80124

8/21/2019

of $296.92

INSTRUCTIONS:

3. (a)

Title of the class of securities to be sold

1. (a)

Name of Issuer

(b)

Name and Address of each broker through whom the securities are intended to be sold

(b)

Issuer's I.R.S. Identification Number

(c)

Number of shares or other units to be sold (if debt securities, give the aggregate face amount)

(c)

Issuer's S.E.C. file number, if any

(d)

Aggregate market value of the securities to be sold as of a specified date within 10 days prior to the filing of this notice

(d)

Issuer's address, including zip code

(e)

Number of shares or other units of the class outstanding, or if debt securities the face amount thereof outstanding, as shown

(e)

Issuer's telephone number, including area code

by the most recent report or statement published by the issuer

(f)

Approximate date on which the securities are to be sold

(g)

Name of each securities exchange, if any, on which the securities are intended to be sold

2. (a) Name of person for whose account the securities are to be sold

  1. Such person's relationship to the issuer (e.g., officer, director, 10% stockholder, or member of immediate family of any of the foregoing)
  2. Such person's address, including zip code

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

SEC 1147 (08-07)

TABLE I - SECURITIES TO BE SOLD

Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold

and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor.

Title of

Date you

Nature of Acquisition Transaction

Name of the Person from Whom Acquired

Amount

Date of

Nature

the Class

Acquired

(if gift, also give date donor acquired

of

Payment

of

Securities

Payment

Acquired

Common

8/22/19

Stock Option Exercise

Issuer

2,073

8/22/2019

Cash

Common

8/22/19

Stock Option Exercise

Issuer

5,166

8/22/2019

Cash

INSTRUCTIONS:If the securities were purchased and full payment therefor was not made in cash at the time of purchase, explain in the table or in a note thereto the nature of the consideration given. If the consideration consisted of any note or other obligation, or if payment was made in installments describe the arrangement and state when the note or other obligation was discharged in full or the last installment paid.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

TABLE II - SECURITIES SOLD DURING THE PAST 3 MONTHS (1)

Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are to be

sold.

Amount of

Name and Address of Seller

Title of Securities Sold

Date of Sale Securities Sold

Gross Proceeds

REMARKS:

INSTRUCTIONS:

ATTENTION:

See the definition of "person" in paragraph (a) of Rule 144. Information isThe person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be to be given not only as to the person for whose account the securities aresold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material to be sold but also as to all other persons included in that definition. Inadverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the addition, information shall be given as to sales by all persons whose salesissuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If each are required by paragraph (e) of Rule 144 to be aggregated with sales forperson has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy

the account of the person filing this notice.

Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date

that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such

representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.

8/22/2019

/s/_Brian P. LeClaire

DATE OF NOTICE

(SIGNATURE)

DATE OF PLAN OR GIVING OF INSTRUCTION,

IF RELYING ON RULE 10B5-1

This notice shall be signed by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold. At least one copy of the notice shall be manually signed.

Any copies not manually signed shall bear typed or printed signatures.

ATTENTION: Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)

SEC 1147 (02-08)

Disclaimer

Humana Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 17:17:18 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 64 441 M
EBIT 2019 3 322 M
Net income 2019 2 419 M
Debt 2019 738 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 40 257 M
Chart HUMANA
Duration : Period :
Humana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 331,83  $
Last Close Price 298,00  $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip Painter Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA2.77%40 257
