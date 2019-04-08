Humana Inc. : to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) will release its financial results for the first
quarter 2019 (1Q19) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. eastern time.
The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. eastern time that
morning to discuss its financial results for the quarter and earnings
guidance for 2019.
All parties interested are invited to dial 888-625-7430. No password is
required. A webcast of the 1Q19 earnings call may also be accessed via
Humana’s Investor Relations page at www.humana.com.
The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those
listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance
of the call.
For those unable to participate in the live event, the virtual
presentation archive will be available in the Historical Webcasts and
Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at www.humana.com,
approximately two hours following the live webcast. Telephone replays
will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. eastern time on May 1,
2019 until midnight eastern time on June 26, 2019 and can be accessed by
dialing 855-859-2056 and providing the conference ID #3292269.
The company’s 1Q19 earnings news release is expected to include
financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial
measures to financial results under GAAP, as well as management’s
reasons for including non-GAAP financial measures, will be included in
the company’s 1Q19 earnings news release, a copy of which will be
available on the Investor Relations page of www.humana.com
on May 1, 2019.
About Humana
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical
and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history
in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a
new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and
well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality
of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military
service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
