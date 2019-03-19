Log in
Humana : Investor Day 2019 Presentation

03/19/2019

March 19, 2019

Investor Day 2019

Investor Day 2019 Agenda

Topic

Presenter(s)

Welcome

Amy Smith-VP, Investor Relations

Strategy Overview

Bruce Broussard-President and CEO

Grow and Strengthen Core InsuranceBusinesses: Medicare and Medicaid

Alan Wheatley-Segment President, Retail

Vicki Perryman-SVP, Consumer and Provider Service SolutionsGeorge Renaudin-SVP, Medicare East and Provider

Grow and Strengthen Core Insurance Businesses: Employer Group & Military

Chris Hunter--Segment President, Employer Group & MilitaryBrent Densford-SVP, President, Humana Military

Q&A Session

Panel

Value-based Health Ecosystem

William Fleming, PharmD-Segment President, Healthcare ServicesReneé Buckingham-Segment President, Care Delivery

Connected Digital Infrastructure

Brian LeClaire, PhD-Chief Information OfficerHeather Cox-Chief Digital Health & Analytics Officer

Q&A Session

Panel

Financial Overview and Strategic M&A

Brian Kane-Chief Financial Officer

Vishal Agrawal, MD-Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Q&A Session

Panel

Luncheon with Humana Management

Note: Unless otherwise noted, stated statistics represent full year 2018 and comparison statistics reference 2018 full year vs. 2017

Cautionary Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in investor presentations, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, and in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of our executive officers, the words or phrases like"expects," "anticipates," "believes, " "intends," "likely will result," "estimates," "projects"or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, among other things, information set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our SEC filings, as listed below.

In making these statements, Humana is not undertaking to address or update these statements in future filings or communications regarding its business or results. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur. There also may be other risks that we are unable to predict at this time. Any of these risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Humana advises investors to read the following documents as filed by the company with the SEC:

-Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018; and

-Form 8-Ks filed during 2019

Strategy Overview

Bruce Broussard

President and Chief Executive Officer

Our Strategy

We will serve asa partner in health and aging,delivering apersonalized and simple experiencethrough anintegrated, value-based health ecosystem

Holistic, health outcomes driven operating modelConsumer centricity enabled by technologyLocally integrated health capabilities

Disclaimer

Humana Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 12:19:03 UTC
