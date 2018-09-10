Humana : J.D. Power Ranks Humana Highest In Mail Order Pharmacy Segment of Customer Satisfaction Study

Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM), has been named the top U.S. Mail Order pharmacy in
customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Pharmacy Study.
The study measures customer satisfaction with their pharmacy experience
across major Chain Drug Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Supermarkets and
Mail Order pharmacies on a 1,000 point scale. Humana Pharmacy’s score of
885 this year was the highest among Mail Order pharmacies.
Humana received the highest scores in three study factors: prescription
ordering and filling process, cost competitiveness and prescription
delivery.
Since ranking highest in 2015, Humana has added additional capabilities
to its mail-order pharmacy, including new digital tools, continuing to
improve the customer service experience and enhancing dispensing
capabilities.
-
Digital tools: Humana Pharmacy continues to invest in its
website (www.HumanaPharmacy.com)
and mobile app to make ordering and refilling prescription easier. In
addition, Humana Pharmacy launched RxMentor,
a digital tool that enables Humana members to more easily keep a list
of their medications in one place, helping members stay organized to
improve medication management, safety and clinical outcomes. RxMentor
won the 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Best
Overall mHealth Solution.” Humana also introduced Rx
Calculator, an online pharmacy calculator to assist people with
Medicare – both members and non-members – during the Annual Enrollment
Period determine their annual drug and premium costs to select the
right plan.
-
Customer service experience: Humana Pharmacy strives to provide
a more personalized consumer experience and resolve questions or
issues on the first call. Humana Pharmacy employees who work directly
with consumers are empowered to own the interaction from initial
contact to medicine delivery. This includes anticipating and meeting
future needs, providing a direct call-back number to the Humana
Pharmacy representative, and tracking issues to ensure resolution.
-
Enhanced dispensing capabilities: Humana Pharmacy has two,
state-of-the-art dispensing facilities. Equipment and technology
upgrades to these facilities, located in Arizona and Ohio, allow the
company to continue to meet the mail order demands of consumers. The
facilities also received technology investments to enhance
door-to-door delivery times in order get consumers their medication
even quicker.
“As Humana Pharmacy continues its efforts to become a consumer-focused,
top-tier customer service organization, receiving the highest rank in
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Mail Order pharmacies proves that
our efforts are paying off and our consumers are noticing,” said Labeed
Diab, RPh, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. “As a result of these
efforts and our ongoing focus on service, we continue to drive our Net
Promoter Score for our Humana Pharmacy consumers.”
Diab also added, “Medication adherence is a big reason we continue to
invest and improve our capabilities. The health and well-being of our
consumers is paramount and medication plays a big part in that. If we
can ensure our consumers are getting their medication without any
challenges, we’ve removed one more barrier to them taking that
medication. To further remove barriers, we have a team of dedicated
pharmacists who help members understand their medication and any
possible interactions.”
Humana has a Bold Goal to help the communities it serves be 20 percent
healthier by 2020 by making it easier for people to achieve their best
health. Part of being healthy is taking medication safely and as
prescribed. According to the American
Heart Association, nearly three out of four Americans do not take
their medication as directed, resulting in nearly $300 billion a year in
additional doctor visits, emergency department visits and
hospitalizations.
About Humana
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical
and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history
in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a
new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and
well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality
of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military
service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
