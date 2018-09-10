Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Humana    HUM

HUMANA (HUM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Humana : J.D. Power Ranks Humana Highest In Mail Order Pharmacy Segment of Customer Satisfaction Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), has been named the top U.S. Mail Order pharmacy in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Pharmacy Study.

The study measures customer satisfaction with their pharmacy experience across major Chain Drug Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Supermarkets and Mail Order pharmacies on a 1,000 point scale. Humana Pharmacy’s score of 885 this year was the highest among Mail Order pharmacies.

Humana received the highest scores in three study factors: prescription ordering and filling process, cost competitiveness and prescription delivery.

Since ranking highest in 2015, Humana has added additional capabilities to its mail-order pharmacy, including new digital tools, continuing to improve the customer service experience and enhancing dispensing capabilities.

  • Digital tools: Humana Pharmacy continues to invest in its website (www.HumanaPharmacy.com) and mobile app to make ordering and refilling prescription easier. In addition, Humana Pharmacy launched RxMentor, a digital tool that enables Humana members to more easily keep a list of their medications in one place, helping members stay organized to improve medication management, safety and clinical outcomes. RxMentor won the 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Overall mHealth Solution.” Humana also introduced Rx Calculator, an online pharmacy calculator to assist people with Medicare – both members and non-members – during the Annual Enrollment Period determine their annual drug and premium costs to select the right plan.
  • Customer service experience: Humana Pharmacy strives to provide a more personalized consumer experience and resolve questions or issues on the first call. Humana Pharmacy employees who work directly with consumers are empowered to own the interaction from initial contact to medicine delivery. This includes anticipating and meeting future needs, providing a direct call-back number to the Humana Pharmacy representative, and tracking issues to ensure resolution.
  • Enhanced dispensing capabilities: Humana Pharmacy has two, state-of-the-art dispensing facilities. Equipment and technology upgrades to these facilities, located in Arizona and Ohio, allow the company to continue to meet the mail order demands of consumers. The facilities also received technology investments to enhance door-to-door delivery times in order get consumers their medication even quicker.

“As Humana Pharmacy continues its efforts to become a consumer-focused, top-tier customer service organization, receiving the highest rank in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Mail Order pharmacies proves that our efforts are paying off and our consumers are noticing,” said Labeed Diab, RPh, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. “As a result of these efforts and our ongoing focus on service, we continue to drive our Net Promoter Score for our Humana Pharmacy consumers.”

Diab also added, “Medication adherence is a big reason we continue to invest and improve our capabilities. The health and well-being of our consumers is paramount and medication plays a big part in that. If we can ensure our consumers are getting their medication without any challenges, we’ve removed one more barrier to them taking that medication. To further remove barriers, we have a team of dedicated pharmacists who help members understand their medication and any possible interactions.”

Humana has a Bold Goal to help the communities it serves be 20 percent healthier by 2020 by making it easier for people to achieve their best health. Part of being healthy is taking medication safely and as prescribed. According to the American Heart Association, nearly three out of four Americans do not take their medication as directed, resulting in nearly $300 billion a year in additional doctor visits, emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUMANA
07:31pHUMANA : J.D. Power Ranks Humana Highest In Mail Order Pharmacy Segment of Custo..
BU
04:31pHUMANA : Thriving Together in Today’s Multigenerational Workplace
AQ
09/06HUMANA : Trademark Application for "HUMANA WELL-BEING INDEX" Filed
AQ
08/31HUMANA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
08/31HUMANA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30HUMANA INC. : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Con..
BU
08/29HUMANA : Texas A&M, Humana Announce Humana-Mays Health Care Analytics 2018 Case ..
BU
08/27HUMANA INC. : to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
BU
08/27HUMANA : Accelerates Digital Health and Analytics Capabilities
BU
08/23HUMANA : WPHO, Humana sign Medicare network agreement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
08/30Study shows favorable impact of Obamacare on uninsured hospitalizations 
08/22Market Caution Amid Political Worries (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/22WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Market Caution Amid Political Worries 
08/22Hospitals shut at a rate of 30 annually 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 56 345 M
EBIT 2018 3 124 M
Net income 2018 1 584 M
Finance 2018 1 124 M
Yield 2018 0,53%
P/E ratio 2018 28,63
P/E ratio 2019 20,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 46 444 M
Chart HUMANA
Duration : Period :
Humana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 358 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce D. Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip Painter Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA35.90%46 444
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP21.69%258 212
ANTHEM INC20.84%70 681
AETNA12.58%66 488
CIGNA CORPORATION-7.14%45 896
CENTENE CORPORATION44.78%29 978
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.