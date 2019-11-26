Log in
Humana : Mountain View Medical Group Signs New In-Network Agreement with Humana

11/26/2019 | 10:01am EST

Humana members now have in-network access to additional physicians in Colorado Springs

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, has reached an agreement that provides its members in-network access to Mountain View Medical Group in Colorado Springs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005293/en/

The new network agreement, which is effective Dec. 1, 2019, includes Humana’s Medicare Advantage (including PPO, HMO and Private Fee for Service plans) and employer group (commercial) plans, excluding the commercial HMOx plan.

Members of these Humana plans will have access to the provider group’s more than 50 primary care and specialty physicians.

“Mountain View Medical Group is a highly-regarded, innovative medical group and we are excited to add them to our network in the Colorado Springs area. Thanks to this new agreement we can substantially increase health care options for our members closer to their home,” said Mark Iorio, Central West Region Medicare President for Humana. “We are looking forward to working together to help our Humana members in Colorado Springs get and stay healthy.”

Mountain View Medical Group is a physician group serving the Colorado Springs community. The group is made up of over 50 physicians, providing services that include family and internal medicine, OB-GYN, pediatrics, and podiatry. The group has 14 medical office locations and cares for more than 80,000 patients.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, Humana has approximately 183,100 members in Colorado.

About Mountain View Medical Group

Mountain View Medical Group is located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The group is made up of a team of local professional medical caregivers established at 14 different facilities throughout the Pikes Peak region. The group prides itself on its goal to provide “excellence inspired by compassion.” MVMG encompasses a spectrum of modalities from family medicine, internal medicine, neurology, OB-GYN, pediatrics, and podiatry. The mission of everyone in the organization, including each of the 50+ highly qualified clinicians, is to enhance the health and lives of their over 80,000 patients and their families. For more information, please visit: www.MVMG.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_COHKPDXEN_C


© Business Wire 2019
