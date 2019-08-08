Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Humana    HUM

HUMANA

(HUM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Humana : Prices $1.0 Billion Debt Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $1.0 billion in senior notes. These senior notes are comprised of $500 million of the company’s 3.125 percent senior notes, due 2029, at 99.898 percent of the principal amount and $500 million of the company’s 3.950 percent senior notes, due 2049, at 99.634 percent of the principal amount (collectively, “Senior Notes Offerings”). The Senior Notes Offerings are expected to close on August 15, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings will be approximately $990 million, after deducting underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with available cash, to repay its $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.625 percent senior notes due October 1, 2019 on the maturity date and repay outstanding amounts due under our term note. As of June 30, 2019, the outstanding balance under our term note was $650 million and the interest rate in effect on that outstanding balance was 3.55 percent.

BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as active joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes Offerings.

The Senior Notes Offerings are being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Senior Notes Offerings may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com or toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, or by calling Barclays Capital Inc. at (888) 603-5847 or by calling Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751. An electronic copy of the registration statement and prospectus supplement, together with the base prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in investor presentations, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, and in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of Humana’s executive officers, the words or phrases like “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “likely will result,” “estimates,” “projects” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, among other things, information set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s SEC filings, a summary of which includes but is not limited to the following:

  • If Humana does not design and price its products properly and competitively, if the premiums Humana receives are insufficient to cover the cost of healthcare services delivered to its members, if the company is unable to implement clinical initiatives to provide a better healthcare experience for its members, lower costs and appropriately document the risk profile of its members, or if its estimates of benefits expense are inadequate, Humana’s profitability could be materially adversely affected. Humana estimates the costs of its benefit expense payments, and designs and prices its products accordingly, using actuarial methods and assumptions based upon, among other relevant factors, claim payment patterns, medical cost inflation, and historical developments such as claim inventory levels and claim receipt patterns. The company continually reviews estimates of future payments relating to benefit expenses for services incurred in the current and prior periods and makes necessary adjustments to its reserves, including premium deficiency reserves, where appropriate. These estimates, however, involve extensive judgment, and have considerable inherent variability because they are extremely sensitive to changes in claim payment patterns and medical cost trends, so any reserves the company may establish, including premium deficiency reserves, may be insufficient.
  • If Humana fails to effectively implement its operational and strategic initiatives, particularly its Medicare initiatives, and state-based contract strategy, the company’s business may be materially adversely affected, which is of particular importance given the concentration of the company’s revenues in these products. In addition, there can be no assurances that the company will be successful in maintaining or improving its Star ratings in future years.
  • If Humana fails to properly maintain the integrity of its data, to strategically implement new information systems, to protect Humana’s proprietary rights to its systems, or to defend against cyber-security attacks, the company’s business may be materially adversely affected.
  • Humana is involved in various legal actions, or disputes that could lead to legal actions (such as, among other things, provider contract disputes and qui tam litigation brought by individuals on behalf of the government), governmental and internal investigations, and routing internal review of business processes any of which, if resolved unfavorably to the company, could result in substantial monetary damages or changes in its business practices. Increased litigation and negative publicity could also increase the company’s cost of doing business.
  • As a government contractor, Humana is exposed to risks that may materially adversely affect its business or its willingness or ability to participate in government healthcare programs including, among other things, loss of material government contracts, governmental audits and investigations, potential inadequacy of government determined payment rates, potential restrictions on profitability, including by comparison of profitability of the company’s Medicare Advantage business to non-Medicare Advantage business, or other changes in the governmental programs in which Humana participates.Changes to the risk-adjustment model utilized by CMS to adjust premiums paid to Medicare Advantage, or MA, plans according to the health status of covered members, including proposed changes to the methodology used by CMS for risk adjustment data validation audits that fail to address adequately the statutory requirement of actuarial equivalence, if implemented, could have a material adverse effect on our operating results, financial position and cash flows.
  • The Healthcare Reform Law, including The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and The Healthcare and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, could have a material adverse effect on Humana’s results of operations, including restricting revenue, enrollment and premium growth in certain products and market segments, restricting the company’s ability to expand into new markets, increasing the company’s medical and operating costs by, among other things, requiring a minimum benefit ratio on insured products, lowering the company’s Medicare payment rates and increasing the company’s expenses associated with a non-deductible health insurance industry fee and other assessments; the company’s financial position, including the company’s ability to maintain the value of its goodwill; and the company’s cash flows. Additionally, potential legislative or judicial changes, including activities to invalidate, repeal or replace, in whole or in part, the Health Care Reform Law, creates uncertainty for Humana’s business, and when, or in what form, such legislative or judicial changes may occur cannot be predicted with certainty.
  • Humana’s business activities are subject to substantial government regulation. New laws or regulations, or changes in existing laws or regulations or their manner of application could increase the company’s cost of doing business and may adversely affect the company’s business, profitability and cash flows.
  • Humana’s failure to manage acquisitions, divestitures and other significant transactions successfully may have a material adverse effect on the company’s results of operations, financial position, and cash flows.
  • If Humana fails to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with the providers of care to its members, the company’s business may be adversely affected.
  • Humana’s pharmacy business is highly competitive and subjects it to regulations in addition to those the company faces with its core health benefits businesses.
  • Changes in the prescription drug industry pricing benchmarks may adversely affect Humana’s financial performance.
  • If Humana does not continue to earn and retain purchase discounts and volume rebates from pharmaceutical manufacturers at current levels, Humana’s gross margins may decline.
  • Humana’s ability to obtain funds from certain of its licensed subsidiaries is restricted by state insurance regulations.
  • Downgrades in Humana’s debt ratings, should they occur, may adversely affect its business, results of operations, and financial condition.
  • The securities and credit markets may experience volatility and disruption, which may adversely affect Humana’s business.

In making forward-looking statements, Humana is not undertaking to address or update them in future filings or communications regarding its business or results. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein may or may not occur. There also may be other risks that the company is unable to predict at this time. Any of these risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Humana advises investors to read the following documents as filed by the company with the SEC for further discussion both of the risks it faces and its historical performance:

  • Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018;
  • Form 10-Q for the quartersended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019; and
  • Form 8-Ks filed during 2019.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUMANA
06:32pHUMANA : Prices $1.0 Billion Debt Offering
BU
03:01pHUMANA : To Provide Medicaid Managed Care for Residents in Louisiana
BU
09:25aHUMANA : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in bot..
PU
08/07HUMANA : Names Kathie Mancini President, East Central Medicare Region
BU
08/06HUMANA : Go365® Wellness and Rewards Program Announces Five-Year Impact Study Re..
BU
08/02HUMANA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07/31MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower After Fed Cuts Rates But Refrained From P..
DJ
07/31HUMANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/31HUMANA : Increases Earnings, Revenue Expectations for Year
DJ
07/31HUMANA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 64 550 M
EBIT 2019 3 323 M
Net income 2019 2 419 M
Debt 2019 738 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 39 885 M
Chart HUMANA
Duration : Period :
Humana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 326,91  $
Last Close Price 295,25  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip Painter Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA2.01%39 701
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-0.34%234 212
ANTHEM INC10.82%73 292
CIGNA CORP-13.80%62 864
CENTENE CORPORATION-15.07%20 250
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS17.10%13 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group