Humana : Recognized for Exemplary Disability Hiring and Employment Practices

National Organization on Disability applauds organizations leading the way in hiring and showing others how to benefit by hiring people with disabilities

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been recognized by The National Organization on Disability (NOD) as one of the 2018 NOD Leading Disability Employers. The NOD Leading Disability Employer seal recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

Now in its third year, this annual recognition honors organizations that are leading the way in disability hiring and encouraging others to do the same. NOD cites a strong consumer preference for companies that employ people with disabilities and greater employee engagement across the workforce.

The winning organizations were announced at NOD’s Corporate Leadership Council Annual Forum, New Frontiers in Disability Employment.

“We’re proud to be included on this list,” said Maria Hughes, Humana Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. “Our commitment to Inclusion & Diversity means helping our employees and our members – many of whom have disabilities and chronic health issues -- achieve lifelong well-being in every aspect of their lives.”

Diversity is a business imperative at Humana, and success means recognizing and celebrating the unique characteristics, backgrounds and beliefs of our employees and tapping into that knowledge to inspire innovative and strategic thinking. To help with that, Humana launched a Network Resource Group for people with disabilities -- called ACCESS -- in 2017.

ACCESS advocates for the inclusiveness of those impacted by disabilities -- within Humana and the members we serve – by challenging the status quo and breaking down barriers. The group helps bridge the gap in communication among employees, provides leadership on disability-related topics, shines a light on myths, and provides career-building and learning opportunities.

“Our company culture thrives when all of our associates, with all of their unique backgrounds and experiences, are allowed to contribute in meaningful ways,” said ACCESS Executive Sponsor Cindy Zipperle, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. “By empowering our disabled colleagues, we can better reflect and build strong relationships with the communities we serve.”

For more than 35 years NOD has served as a bridge builder to the world of employment and independence for the 57 million Americans with disabilities. The NOD Leading Disability Employer seal is awarded based on data furnished by companies in response to the NOD Disability Employment Tracker, which benchmarks companies’ disability inclusion programs in the following areas:

Climate & Culture

People Practices

Talent Sourcing

Workplace & Technology

Strategy & Metrics

Scoring puts a premium on practices associated with increased disability employment outcomes over time, and companies receive additional points based on the percentage of people with disabilities in their workforce.

About The National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that promotes the full participation and contributions of America’s 57 million people with disabilities in all aspects of life.

Today, the National Organization on Disability focuses on increasing employment opportunities for the 80-percent of working-age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD works with leading employers and partners with educational and philanthropic institutions to pilot innovative approaches to disability inclusion, then scales these up into initiatives with even broader impact.

We are proud to have helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs.

