Humana : Recognized for Exemplary Disability Hiring and Employment Practices

Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been recognized by The National Organization on
Disability (NOD) as one of the 2018
NOD Leading Disability Employers. The NOD Leading Disability
Employer seal recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment
practices for people with disabilities.
Now in its third year, this annual recognition honors organizations that
are leading the way in disability hiring and encouraging others to do
the same. NOD cites a strong consumer preference for companies that
employ people with disabilities and greater employee engagement across
the workforce.
The winning organizations were announced at NOD’s Corporate Leadership
Council Annual Forum, New Frontiers in Disability Employment.
“We’re proud to be included on this list,” said Maria Hughes, Humana
Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. “Our
commitment to Inclusion & Diversity means helping our employees and our
members – many of whom have disabilities and chronic health issues --
achieve lifelong well-being in every aspect of their lives.”
Diversity is a business imperative at Humana, and success means
recognizing and celebrating the unique characteristics, backgrounds and
beliefs of our employees and tapping into that knowledge to inspire
innovative and strategic thinking. To help with that, Humana launched a
Network Resource Group for people with disabilities -- called ACCESS --
in 2017.
ACCESS advocates for the inclusiveness of those impacted by disabilities
-- within Humana and the members we serve – by challenging the status
quo and breaking down barriers. The group helps bridge the gap in
communication among employees, provides leadership on disability-related
topics, shines a light on myths, and provides career-building and
learning opportunities.
“Our company culture thrives when all of our associates, with all of
their unique backgrounds and experiences, are allowed to contribute in
meaningful ways,” said ACCESS Executive Sponsor Cindy Zipperle, Senior
Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. “By empowering
our disabled colleagues, we can better reflect and build strong
relationships with the communities we serve.”
For more than 35 years NOD has served as a bridge builder to the world
of employment and independence for the 57 million Americans with
disabilities. The NOD Leading Disability Employer seal is awarded based
on data furnished by companies in response to the NOD
Disability Employment Tracker, which benchmarks companies’
disability inclusion programs in the following areas:
-
Climate & Culture
-
People Practices
-
Talent Sourcing
-
Workplace & Technology
-
Strategy & Metrics
Scoring puts a premium on practices associated with increased disability
employment outcomes over time, and companies receive additional points
based on the percentage of people with disabilities in their workforce.
About Humana
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical
and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history
in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a
new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and
well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality
of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military
service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the
Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com,
including copies of:
-
Annual reports to stockholders
-
Securities and Exchange Commission filings
-
Most recent investor conference presentations
-
Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
-
Calendar of events
-
Corporate Governance information
Additional Information:
Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare
contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.
About The National Organization on Disability
(NOD)
The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit
organization that promotes the full participation and contributions of
America’s 57 million people with disabilities in all aspects of life.
Today, the National Organization on Disability focuses on increasing
employment opportunities for the 80-percent of working-age Americans
with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD works
with leading employers and partners with educational and philanthropic
institutions to pilot innovative approaches to disability inclusion,
then scales these up into initiatives with even broader impact.
We are proud to have helped some of the world’s most recognized brands
be more competitive by building or enriching their disability inclusion
programs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005772/en/