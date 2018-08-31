Humana : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 31, 2018 (August 31, 2018)

Humana Inc.

Members of Humana Inc.'s senior management team are scheduled to meet with investors at various times between September 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018. During such meetings, Humana's management expects to reaffirm its guidance of approximately $11.52 in diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"), or approximately $14.15 in adjusted earnings per common share ("Adjusted EPS") for the year ending December 31, 2018. This guidance is consistent with the guidance issued in Humana's press release dated August 1, 2018. The date and time of presentations to investors are available via the Investor Relations calendar of events on Humana's website atwww.humana.com.

The Company has included adjusted EPS in this current report, a financial measure that is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that this measure, when presented in conjunction with the comparable measure of GAAP EPS, is useful to both management and its investors in analyzing the Company's ongoing business and operating performance. Consequently, management uses adjusted EPS as an indicator of the Company's business performance, as well as for operational planning and decision making purposes. Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS follows:

Diluted earnings per common share

FY18 Guidance

GAAP ~$ 11.52 Loss on sale of KMG America Corporation, a former wholly-owned subsidiary 2.60 Amortization of identifiable intangibles 0.51 Operating income associated with the Individual Commercial segment (0.39) Impact of tax reform law enacted on December 22, 2017, primarily re-measurement of deferred tax assets at lower corporate tax rates (0.09) Adjusted (non-GAAP) - FY18 projected ~$ 14.15

