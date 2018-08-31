Log in
Humana : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

08/31/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 31, 2018 (August 31, 2018)

Humana Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

1-5975

61-0647538

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

500 West Main Street,

Louisville, KY

40202

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

502-580-1000

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure.

Members of Humana Inc.'s senior management team are scheduled to meet with investors at various times between September 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018. During such meetings, Humana's management expects to reaffirm its guidance of approximately $11.52 in diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"), or approximately $14.15 in adjusted earnings per common share ("Adjusted EPS") for the year ending December 31, 2018. This guidance is consistent with the guidance issued in Humana's press release dated August 1, 2018. The date and time of presentations to investors are available via the Investor Relations calendar of events on Humana's website atwww.humana.com.

The Company has included adjusted EPS in this current report, a financial measure that is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that this measure, when presented in conjunction with the comparable measure of GAAP EPS, is useful to both management and its investors in analyzing the Company's ongoing business and operating performance. Consequently, management uses adjusted EPS as an indicator of the Company's business performance, as well as for operational planning and decision making purposes. Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS follows:

Diluted earnings per common share

FY18 Guidance

GAAP

~$

11.52

Loss on sale of KMG America Corporation, a former wholly-owned subsidiary

2.60

Amortization of identifiable intangibles

0.51

Operating income associated with the Individual Commercial segment

(0.39)

Impact of tax reform law enacted on December 22, 2017, primarily re-measurement of deferred tax assets at lower corporate tax rates

(0.09)

Adjusted (non-GAAP) - FY18 projected

~$

14.15

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

HUMANA INC.

BY: /s/ Cynthia H. Zipperle

Cynthia H. Zipperle

Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

and Controller

(Principal Accounting Officer)

Dated: August 31, 2018

Disclaimer

Humana Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 20:41:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 56 345 M
EBIT 2018 3 124 M
Net income 2018 1 584 M
Finance 2018 1 124 M
Yield 2018 0,54%
P/E ratio 2018 28,23
P/E ratio 2019 19,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 46 090 M
Chart HUMANA
Duration : Period :
Humana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 353 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce D. Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip Painter Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA34.87%45 908
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP21.74%258 434
ANTHEM INC17.78%69 332
AETNA10.63%65 107
CIGNA CORPORATION-6.54%45 743
CENTENE CORPORATION45.41%30 045
